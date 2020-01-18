Start-Stop Technology Market Analysis by Top Regional Industry Players- Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Enhanced Starter

Belt-Driven Alternator Starter (BAS)

Direct Starter

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

Global start-stop technology market worth $2,100.2 million in 2015

The study suggests that the global start-stop technology market is likely to grow from $2,100.2 million in 2015 to $7,058.0 million by 2022. Stringent emission control norms, increasing need for fuel efficient vehicles and increasing adoption of hybrid vehicles are that factors that are expected to drive the demand for start-stop technology over the forecast period.

Insights on market segments

As per the findings of research, the enhanced starter was the largest contributor to the global start-stop technology market in 2015, in terms of volume and value; however, the integrated starter generator is expected to witness the highest growth, during the forecast period in terms of volume and value.

Enhanced starter and integrated starter generator-based start-stop systems are expected to dominate the market in future, and are expected to be used widely in passenger cars. Enhanced starter and integrated starter generator are more cost-effective and fuel efficient clean energy technologies as compared to direct starter and belt-driven alternator starter technologies.

Europe stands as the largest start-stop technology market

Geographically, Europe has been the largest market for start-stop technology, where the U.K. has been the largest contributor to the regional market. China is the major market in the Asia-Pacific region, while the U.S. remains the highest revenue generator in the North American Market. In the Rest of the World, Brazil was the largest market in the Latin American and the Middle-East and African countries.

Top six players account for major market share

The research states that the global start-stop technology market had a consolidated structure in 2015, where the top six competitors accounted for a major share of the market. Some of the key players in the global market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Johnson Controls, Inc, Hitachi, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Valeo SA, and BorgWarner Inc.

