Start-stop Battery Market 2018-2025: Global Growth, Production, Revenue, Demand & Applications

Start-stop battery is an advanced battery that provides the starting power as a traditional automotive battery with the cyclic capacity. The global start-stop battery market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.8% over the forecast period (2018-2025). In 2017, the global start-stop battery market generated revenue of US$ 6.05 billion and is expected to reach US$ 29 billion by 2025. Increasing investment on production of start-stop battery by various market players is accelerating growth of the market. For instance, in 2015, the Johnson Controls announced plans to invest US$ 555 million to expand AGM battery production in the U.S., Germany, and China.

Market Dynamics

The Europe start-stop battery market generated revenue of US$ 1.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach US 9.5 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.5% over the forecast period. Germany, France, and U.K. are major growth engines for the market in this region. The increasing sales of automotive vehicles Europe is one of the major factors driving growth of the market in this region. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the sales or new registration of automotive vehicles in Europe was 20.9 million units in 2017, which was an increase from 20.1 million units recorded in 2016. Increasing adoption of automotive vehicles in turn, is increasing the demand for start-stop batteries to lower energy consumption and emissions by vehicles. Thus boosting growth of the start-stop battery market in European countries. Increasing regulations to reduce carbon emissions also plays a key role for growth of the market in this region. According to European Union legislation, the average emissions level of a new car sold in 2017 was 118.5 grams of CO2 per kilometer, with a target to reach 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer by 2021.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of start-stop battery market, market size (US$ Million), and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2018– 2025), considering 2017 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global start-stop battery market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, start-stop battery market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Companies covered as part of this study include A123 System LLC, ATLASBX Co., Ltd, East Penn Manufacturing, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Johnson Controls, Leoch Battery, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Saft America, Inc., and Tianneng Power International Co., Ltd.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global start-stop battery market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global start-stop battery market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Start-stop battery Market, By Battery Type: Lead-acid Battery Absorbent Glass Mat Enhanced Flooded Battery Lithium-ion Battery

Global Start-stop battery Market, By Application Conventional Vehicle Electric Vehicle



Table of Contents

Research Objectives and assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet By Battery Type Market Snippet By Application Market Snippet By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM) Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Merger and Acquisitions

New Product Approvals/Launch

Porter’s Analysis

PEST Analysis

Continued…

