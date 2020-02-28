Starch-based Texturizing Agents Market Trends Estimates High Demand by 2028

Chemicals are used in foods to carry out specialized functions. As foods are processed for alteration in selected products, additives are usually used. The demand for starch-based texturizing agents is increasing day by day. Among all the additives, starch-based texturizing agents are used in a large quantity. Starch-based texturizing agents are meant to add or modify the whole texture of the food products. The primary starch-based texturizing agents are emulsifiers, stabilizers, phosphates, dough conditioners, etc., each one has its own unique functions. Apart from improving the texture of the foods, some of the other applications of starch-based texturizing agents are dispersion of oil and flavors of the foods, prevent evaporation of volatile flavor oil, and enhance the water-holding capacity of the food components. Owing to numerous applications, the starch-based texturizing agents market is likely to expand at a significant rate in the years to come.

Optimized Structure, Viscosity, and Smoothness in Various Food Products are Assisting the Growth of the Starch-based Texturizing Agents Market

Modified starches have been made since a long time, and they have many applications in the food industry. The starch in starch-based texturizing agents is extracted from green plants as an energy store and is considered an essential energy source for humans. Starch-based texturizing agents are manufactured with the help of starch found majorly in potatoes, rice, wheat, and other foods. The appearance may vary depending on the source. Starch-based texturizing agents can be used in fat-free and low-fat foods, including mousse, mayonnaise, margarine (an edible spread), ice creams, yogurts, and cream cheese. The starch-based texturizing agents are also incorporated in drug and cosmetic formulations. The starch-based texturizing agents market is primarily driven by the health benefits they provide.

Starch-based Texturizing Agents Market – Segmentation

By nature, the starch-based texturizing agents market is segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

By product type, the starch-based texturizing agents market is segmented into:

Native

Modified

By source, the starch-based texturizing agents market is segmented into:

Rice

Potato

By Functionality, the starch-based texturizing agents market is segmented into:

Emulsifiers

Stabilizers

Dough Conditioners

By End-use, the starch-based texturizing agents market is segmented into:

Dairy

Soups

Dressings & Sauces

Fillings

Bakery

Confectionery

Snacks

Processed products

Infant formula

Global Starch-based Texturizing Agents Market – Key Players

The key players identified in the global starch-based texturizing agents market include Tate and Lyle, Beneo GmbH, Coöperatie AVEBE U.A, Cargill Inc., Kerry Group, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Emsland- Stärke GmbH, and Ingredion, among others.