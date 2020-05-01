Staphylococcus Aureus Testing Market Set To Grow Exponentially During The Forecast, 2027 | Abbott Laboratories Inc.

A wide range of human clinical infection caused by Staphylococcus Aureus such as Skin, soft tissue, bacteremia, infective endocarditis and others are the major infection caused by Staphylococcus Aureus. The increased use of Staphylococcus Aureus testing in the diagnosis of staph infection grow rapidly, due to the availability of the various advanced test to screen the pathogen efficiently. There is a number of tests present in the market for Staphylococcus Aureus testing. The extensive use of Staphylococcus Aureus testing boosts the market growth over the forecast period. Innovation in Staphylococcus Aureus testing gives the accuracy, reliability, efficiency for the end user is expected to fuel the market growth. The use of Staphylococcus Aureus testing in food industries also creates tremendous opportunity during the forecast period.

Staphylococcus Aureus Testing Market: Drivers and Restraint

Growing incidence of Staph infections is the major factor driving the growth of global staphylococcus Aureus testing market. The inappropriate sanitary environment is the major cause for the spread of Staph infections. Staphylococcus Aureus screening is the mandatory screening test prior to taking insulin and growing awareness of bacterial infection across the globe is expected to push the market growth. Advanced rapid diagnostic tests availability also boost the growth of Staphylococcus Aureus Testing Market over the forecast period. However, inadequate reimbursement in developing the region and limited access to regular healthcare may be the restraints for the global staphylococcus Aureus testing market.

Staphylococcus Aureus testing Market: Segmentation

The global market for Staphylococcus Aureus testing segmented by product type, modality, material, end user, and region:

Segmented by Test Type

Coagulase Test

Ancillary Tests

Agar-Based Tests

Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests

Segmented by Application

Pharmaceutical

Clinical

Food Testing

Other

Segmented by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Clinics

Food Testing laboratories

Others

Segmented by Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ(Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Staphylococcus Aureus testing Market: Overview

Huge competition in the market is due to the increased number of service providers. High efficiency and less price on the testing service are the factors for survival in the market. According to the SENTRY Antimicrobial Surveillance Program the prevalence of Staphylococcus Aureus related disease in North America (26.0%), Latin America ( 21.6%) and in Europe ( 19.5%).

By Test type, Staphylococcus Aureus testing can be segmented into Coagulase Test, Ancillary Tests, Agar-Based Tests and Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests

By Application, the global Staphylococcus Aureus testing market is segmented into Pharmaceutical, Clinical, food testing and other

By End-user, Staphylococcus Aureus testing can be segmented into Segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Clinics, Food Testing laboratories and others

By region, Staphylococcus Aureus testing market is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa

Staphylococcus Aureus testing Market: Region-wise Outlook

By region, global Staphylococcus Aureus testing market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe will continue to dominate the global Staphylococcus Aureus testing market attributed to high incidence. Furthermore, the newly developed product in the Staphylococcus Aureus testing is also expected to result in higher demand for Staphylococcus Aureus testing market globally over the forecast period. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to be the emerging region in the global Staphylococcus Aureus testing market.

Staphylococcus Aureus testing Market: Key Market Participants

The key players in the Staphylococcus Aureus testing market are Abbott Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics (H. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.), STD Rapid Test Kits etc. among others.