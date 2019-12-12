Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
With virtual instrument technology as the core, modular instrument covers PXI/PXIe, VXI, CPCI, VPX and other standard bus modules, including signal generation and simulation, signal reception and analysis, routing switch, communication interface protocol, aviation navigation signal simulation, signal conditioning and other modules.
China has a relatively short history of the industry with the weak major local players, and its market share dominated by foreign players.
The Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market was valued at 1632.3 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 3146.5 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Keysight
National Instruments
Viavi Solutions
Fortive Corporation
Astronics Corporation
Teledyne Lecroy
Rohde & Schwarz
Ametek (VTI Instruments)
Teradyne
Pickering Interfaces
Giga-Tronics
Chroma ATE
Bustec
Excalibur Systems
North Atlantic Industries
Ceyear
ADLINK
CETC
CASIC
ADVANTECH
Market Segment by Type, covers
VXI Bus Modular Instrument
PXI/e Bus Modular Instrument
LXI Bus Modular Instrument
PCI/e Bus Modular Instrument
GPIB Bus Modular Instrument
AXI/e Bus Modular Instrument
Serial Bus Modular Instrument
VPX Bus Modular Instrument
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Design & Developmet
Certification & Acceptance
Production
Network Construction & Optimization
