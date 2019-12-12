Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

With virtual instrument technology as the core, modular instrument covers PXI/PXIe, VXI, CPCI, VPX and other standard bus modules, including signal generation and simulation, signal reception and analysis, routing switch, communication interface protocol, aviation navigation signal simulation, signal conditioning and other modules.

China has a relatively short history of the industry with the weak major local players, and its market share dominated by foreign players.

The Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation market was valued at 1632.3 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 3146.5 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Standard Bus Modular Instrumentation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Keysight

National Instruments

Viavi Solutions

Fortive Corporation

Astronics Corporation

Teledyne Lecroy

Rohde & Schwarz

Ametek (VTI Instruments)

Teradyne

Pickering Interfaces

Giga-Tronics

Chroma ATE

Bustec

Excalibur Systems

North Atlantic Industries

Ceyear

ADLINK

CETC

CASIC

ADVANTECH

Market Segment by Type, covers

VXI Bus Modular Instrument

PXI/e Bus Modular Instrument

LXI Bus Modular Instrument

PCI/e Bus Modular Instrument

GPIB Bus Modular Instrument

AXI/e Bus Modular Instrument

Serial Bus Modular Instrument

VPX Bus Modular Instrument

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Design & Developmet

Certification & Acceptance

Production

Network Construction & Optimization

