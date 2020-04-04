Stand-up Pouches Market – COVERIS, ProAmpac., Huhtamäki, Sonoco Products Company, CONSTANTIA

Stand-up Pouches market report also provides CAGR value fluctuation in percentage during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. SWOT analysis has been used throughout the report which helps emphasize on the global key manufacturers, market definition, description and analysis of the market competition landscape. With the study of competitor analysis, Materials & Packaging industry can get know how of the strategies of key players in the market that includes but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. The Stand-up Pouches report holds a massive importance when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements.

Global Research Report On Stand-up Pouches Market encapsulates data that includes market definitions, classifications, applications, commitments, market drivers and market restrictions obtained using SWOT analysis.

The market data described in the Stand-up Pouches Market report helps the worldwide industry to identify various market opportunities. Such market research reporting is always advantageous in marketing products or services for any company, whether small or large

Few of the major competitors currently working in the stand- up pouches market are:-

Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc, Berry Global Inc., Mondi, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa, COVERIS, ProAmpac., Huhtamäki, Sonoco Products Company, CONSTANTIA, Winpak Ltd., GUALAPACK S.P.A. VIA CARLO MUSSA 266, American Packaging Corporation., Bryce Corporation, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Interflex Group, Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd., Glenroy, Inc.

Global Stand-up Pouches Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 19.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 36.06 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand from the end- use industries is driving the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In June 2018, Bemis Company announced the launch of their latest EncoreT Ultra- Clear recyclable film, a clear recyclable stand-up pouch packaging. This new technology combines the recyclables materials with shelf- appealing transparency and will help the Consumer Packaged Foods (CPGs) which help to attract the consumer. This new product is made from polyethylene which can be recycled through How2Recycle store drops- off.

In May 2017, Silver Spring Foods Inc. announced the launch of their first Deli- Style Mustard in gusseted pouch which is perfect for the activities like picnics, boating and tailgating. This durable pouch which stays fresh longer even after the opening.

In February 2018, RPC bpi protec announced the launch of its new stand- up non- laminate X-EnviroPouch, alternative to the traditional Doy sealed pouch. This is fully recyclable and is made from PE and bag can also be reclosable with a prestoclose seal or supplied as film on the reel for the packer or filler to form themselves

Global Market Drivers:

Rising demand for packaged food among consumer is driving the growth of this market.

They are available in affordable range which is driving the growth of this market.

Global Market Restraint:

Stand- up pouches is very ideal containers for solid, liquid and powdered as well as non- food items which help the food to be stay fresh for long period of time. Metal foil, polypropylene and polyesters are the materials that are used to make stand- up pouches or packets. They are lightweight and are easy to handle, they widely used in food and beverages industry for products like coffee, tea, sauces and candies. Stand- up pouches is mainly of three types- doyen also known as round bottom or doypack, K- Seal and corner bottom also called plow (plough) bottom or folded bottom.

Global Stand-up Pouches Market Competitive Analysis:-

Global stand- up pouches market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of stand- up pouches market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete Market analysis and forecasting

Market Definition, understanding the concept of paper & paperboard packaging

Market Drivers and Restraints of the industry

Market Segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key Players in the market and their analysis

Global Stand-up Pouches Market Segmentation:

By Form

Rollstock

Round Bottom

K- Style

Plow Bottom/ Folded Bottom

Flat Bottom

By Type

Standard Stand-Up Pouches

Aseptic Stand-Up Pouches

Retort Stand-Up Pouches

Hot-Filled Stand-Up Pouches

By Closure Type

Top Notch

Zipper

Spout

By Applications

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Healthcare

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

