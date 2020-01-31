Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market 2019 Application, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Worldwide Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Stand Alone Cloud Storage industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Stand Alone Cloud Storage market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Cloud storage allows enterprises to store data on remote servers that can be accessed through internet. These remote servers are maintained, operated and managed by cloud storage service providers.

Get Free PDF For More Technical Insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2040017

Cloud storage is basically a virtual mode of data storage. The data stored on cloud can be accessed and shared across devices through internet.

Business enterprises are increasingly using Internet to run their business and drive revenue growth. The cloud is one of the most effective alternatives for the traditional on-premises storage by which enterprise users can access applications and data stored in the cloud through the internet. Standalone cloud storage is one among several cloud-based storage service offerings, which is utilized by many enterprises to reduces data storage costs, improves efficiency, and ensures easy access to data from anywhere and at any time. In addition, it helps the enterprises to reduce their IT infrastructural costs significantly.

Increase in need for cost-efficient storage solutions specifically by small and medium size organizations drive the market. In addition, increased need for enhanced storage of both structured and unstructured data as well as continuous rise in volume of data generated by enterprises propels the growth of the market.

However, data security and privacy issues limits the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in outsourcing of storage services and rise in need for more efficient data storage options is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market.

This report focuses on the global Stand Alone Cloud Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Stand Alone Cloud Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Amazon Web Services

Google

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Primary Storage

Cloud Storage Gateway

Data Archiving

Disaster Recovery and Back Up Storage

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

Government

Travel and Hospitality

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Education

Others

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2040017

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Stand Alone Cloud Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Stand Alone Cloud Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger @ http://summaryofmarketresearchreports.blogspot.in/