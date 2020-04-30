Stainless Steel Market Analysis By Recent Trends, Development And Growth Forecast 2019-2027

Global Stainless Steel Market: Overview

Stainless steel in an alloy of iron and it consists minimum 10% chromium composition. It has several desirable properties such as high strength, excellent ductility, and ease of fabrication. This makes it suitable for a wide range applications in several end use industries.

Global Stainless Steel Market: Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the stainless steel market are;

In July 19, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC), a leading manufacturer of stainless steel entered in a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Corporation and BP Exploration (Epsilon) Limited of Oman (BP Oman) to for the supply of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG). This is likely to uptick growth of the stainless steel market in the region.

In April 19, the company grabbed a contract to install heavy duty stainless steel at Kimitsu Works (Kimitsu, Chiba Prefecture) to strengthen the supply system for ultra-high-tensile steel sheets.

Researchers at Chong-Cheng Huang have developed on novel technique to enhance the properties of stainless steel by coating its surface laser treated nitrogen di oxide. This is expected to open several opportunities for the growth of the stainless steel market.

Some of the predominant players operating in the global stainless steel market are Jindal Stainless, Aperam Stainless, Arcelor Mittal, Outokumpu, POSCO, ThyssenKrupp Stainless, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Steel, JFE Holdings, and North American Stainless. These players are focusing on several strategies to improve their market position.