Stabilized Starch Market Value Chain and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook for the Stabilized Starch Market Modified starches have become a vital part of the food industry since their development in the 1940s. Stabilized starch is one such modified starch, which involves the chemical treatment of native starch, and thus stabilizes its granular structure. Stabilized starch is a significant ingredient in the food industry, as it provides a stable viscosity in conditions such as extended heat, acid, and shear conditions. Compared to native starch, stabilized starch provides better application because of its improved properties such as viscosity, colloidal properties, gelatinization temperature, and others. Consumer preference is increasing towards stabilized starch because of its excellent economic benefits in processed applications. These benefits include moisture management, elevated water-holding capacity, and improved yields at a decreased hydration temperature in meat processing. They are utilized to provide viscosity stability under refrigerated conditions in dairy applications. In high-fat sauce systems, stabilized starch provides steam table stability for gravies and sauces. Most importantly, it can be consumed by all religious groups, including vegans and vegetarians.

Stabilized Starch Market Trends With stabilized starch being the most common type of starch modification, its market is poised to expand because of the increased demand for modified starch, globally. The multifunctional properties of stabilized starch, such as providing viscosity, texturizing, and good process stability are increasing the scope of modified starch applications in industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. The market is driven by an increased demand for processed food and convenience food. Apart from bakery, dairy and ice cream stabilized starch provides efficient applications in the convenience food market, a market that is expected to witness a higher growth rate in future years because of increasing working hours and busy lifestyles.

This the increased consumption of convenience food would increase the demand for stabilized starch used in processing. However, the availability of raw material can be a major concern for this rising demand, as starch is one of the key ingredients of animal feed and bioenergy. Therefore, the stabilized starch market can face high competition from animal food processing industries.

Stabilized Starch Market: Segmentation: On the basis of source, the stabilized starch market is segmented into-Maize, Wheat, Potatoes, Tapioca, Others, On the basis of nature, the stabilized starch market is segmented into-Organic, Conventional, On the basis of application, the stabilized starch market is segmented into-Convenience Food, Meat Processing, Dairy, Bakery, Gravies, Dressings, Noodles, Soups, and Sauces, Others

Global Stabilized Starch Market: Key Market Participants Examples of some of the market participants in the global stabilized starch market identified across the value chain include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Blattmann Schweiz AG, Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion, and others.

Global Stabilized Starch Market: Key Developments Stabilized starch is produced by chemical and physical modifications in the native starch, which requires additional chemicals and technological processes to be performed as compared to that of native starch production. Therefore, developments in cutting-edge starch modification technologies would be beneficial for growth in the stabilized starch market. Research and development to find better and organic ways for chemical conversion in native starch can be another modicum to reduce chemical use. For instance, an article authored by Susanne L. Jensen demonstrates the use of a branching enzyme that can stabilize starch, a potential clean alternative for chemical modification. This can help increase the sales stabilized starch in organic label, which has continuously increasing demand from health conscious consumers.

There have been expansions in the market. For instance, Cargill Asia Pacific announced that it would invest in starch projects in Asia Pacific (Mar 2017), to serve Cargill’s Asian customers, and provide specialty starch to them so as to increase the stability of sauces, soups, and dairy products. Also, in the year 2015, Cargill specifically designed a stabilized n-OSA starch, C*CreamTex06329, to improve texture and rheological behavior of the finished product.

Opportunities for Stabilized Starch Market Participants There are a lot of companies that process starch, but very few among them provide processed stabilized starch, which therefore limits the availability of the product. Thus, encouraging the modification of native starch to stabilized starch can be a potential factor for the growth of the stabilized starch market. Increasing awareness for its applications and expanding the applications to industries other than food or pharmaceuticals can provide ample opportunity for its market growth.

