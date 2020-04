SSL Inspection Solution Market: Technological Advancements and Move Towards Digital World Driving Revenue Growth

Secure sockets layer (SSL) inspection solution is used to protect and secure links that have passed between the browser and the web server. SSL inspection solution secures data from hypertext transport protocol (HTTPS) prone attacks, that is caused through SSL encrypted protocol which include simple mail transfer protocol secure (SMTPS), post office protocol (POP3S), file transfer protocol (FTPS), and Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAPS). It is also used to unlock encrypted sessions and check the encrypted packets to identify and block the threats. SSL is also used to protect ecommerce, financial transactions, news, social media, search results, and everyday web browsing from prone attacks. SSL inspection solution is used to secure the encrypting data between the server and client is communicating with.

Growing trend of digitization and increasing demand of data transmission across different industries, fuels the global SSL inspection solution market. Rising need for faster internet services for ecommerce and rising demand of network bandwidth are key factor driving the global SSL inspection solution market. With the built in integration of SSL inspection solution capabilities, the adoption of network appliances tool such as IDS, Firewalls, NPMD, and IPS across worldwide is expected to enhance the opportunity of the market during the forecast period.

Increasing security in order to prevent the damage of network compliance or performance due to network traffic can boost the SSL inspection solution market. Lack of awareness about SSL inspection solution among users can restrain the global market. Furthermore, risk of service disruption and lack of security while sharing data between the client and the server are expected to hinder the global SSL inspection solution market. Technological innovation around the globe by existing and well established providers are projected to overcome these restraints in the near future. Several solution providers are offering technologically advanced solutions for customer retention and to maintain their position in the market.

The global SSL inspection solution market can be segmented in terms of deployment, service, industry vertical, enterprise, and regions. Based on deployment, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. Cloud deployment type is expected to hold the major share in the forecast period due to penetration of cloud merge technology in the market. In terms of service, the global SSL inspection solution market can be divided into professional services and managed services. Based on industry vertical, the market can be segregated into education, BFSI (Banking, financial services and insurance), retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, government & defense, enterprise, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, oil & gas, transportation, among others. In terms of enterprise, the SSL inspection solution market can be categorized into large, medium, and small.