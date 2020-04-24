Squeeze Tube Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players

Squeeze tube packaging is commonly made of plastic that is cylindrical in shape. Squeeze tube lets the usage of the product in required quantity without getting deformed. Squeeze tube has one end sealed, and the other end is enclosed with a cap which is open to dispense the required quantity of the product. The squeeze tube is commonly used for packaging of viscous fluids. Squeeze tubes primarily cater to the personal care industry, household goods, pharmaceutical industry, food industry and lubricant industry that makes the squeeze tube market an attractive industry for packaging manufacturers. Plastic is the majorly used material in the manufacturing of squeeze tubes. Different attributes of plastics are combined to achieve different properties of the end product such as barrier property, low cost, printing capability, etc. Squeeze tubes are efficient in the packaging of products in small quantity. Squeeze tubes have enabled manufacturers to supply products to the end users in various quantity.

Squeeze Tube Market: Market Dynamics

Squeezable tube market is related to the flexible packaging market. The flexible packaging is estimated to be about US$ 250 billion which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period. Squeeze tube packaging market is driven by the convenience offered by the squeeze tubes for using the products in viscous liquid form. Squeeze tube can frequently be reused without creating a mess and deforming the packaging of the product. The reusability of the squeeze tube is another factor contributing to the growth of the squeeze tube market, as squeeze tube is refilled once it has been emptied. The squeeze tube enables the manufacturers to manufacture the products of different sizes hence motivating manufacturers to push the squeeze tube market. Squeeze tube not only increases the shelf life of the product but also reduces the packaging cost of the product as it does not require secondary packaging. The raw material required for the manufacturing of squeeze tube is commonly plastic which is cheap and easily available. However, the presence of substitutes of squeeze tube such as stand up pouches can reduce the size of squeeze tube market. The inability of the squeeze tube packaging format to pack the product in larger quantity may limit its use. The rising concern of the regulatory authorities all around the world on the extensive use of plastic may hamper the squeeze tube market. However, on the backdrop of the convenience squeeze tube packaging, the squeeze tube market is expected to grow vertically upwards. Squeeze tube being a sustainable form of packaging can provide many opportunities for the squeeze tube market over the forecast period.

Squeeze Tube Market: Market Segmentation

Squeeze tube market is segmented by type of material used, by the end use industry and end-use product.

Based on the type of material used, squeeze tube market is segmented into:

LDPE

HDPE

MDPE

LLDPE

EVOH

Based on the end use industry, squeeze tube market is segmented into:

Personal care industry

Household goods

Pharmaceutical industry

Food industry

Lubricant industry

Others

Based on the end use product, squeeze tube market is segmented into:

Gels

Lotions

Sauce

Skin cream

Liquid soaps

Conditioners

Shampoos

Detergents

Medications

Others

Squeeze Tube Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally global squeeze tube market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Squeeze tube market is significantly large in North America and Eastern and Western Europe due to the lifestyle of the consumers in the regions. North America is expected to lead the squeeze tube market over the forecast period. Rapidly growing economies such as Brazil in Latin America, India, and China in APEJ region is estimated to account for the highest growth rate for the squeeze tube market over the forecast period owing to the high consumption rate and the presence of densely populated areas in the region.

Squeeze Tube Market: Key Players:

Some key players of squeeze tube market are Amcor Limited, Alpha Packaging, Maynard & Harris Plastics, Berry Plastics Corporation, MPack sp. z o.o, The Whole Package, LLC, CL Smith, Montebello Packaging, Yangzhou City Sharp International Trade Co. Ltd, Pack-Tubes, Vista Packaging, Auber Packaging Co., Ltd.

