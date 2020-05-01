Squalane Market Type, Application, Dynamics and Development Status and Outlook 2018-2024 – Maruha Nichiro, Arista Industries, Amyris, Sophim, Croda, Nucelis LLC, Caroiline, Clariant and Others

Squalane is of a molecular formula C30H62 and has a specific stereochemical conformation. Squalane is traditionally sourced from shark liver or refined olive oil. It is highly sought after by formulators, due to its emollient properties. It is a high-end moisturizing ingredient used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products, and it is a high value, clear oil compound used in pharmaceuticals, specialty lubricants etc.

North America squalane market is estimated to be valued at 50.62 Million USD in 2017, and projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.77% over the forecast period to reach value of 103.6 million USD by 2024. North America plays an important role in global squalane market, especially United States, which has great influence on the development of squalane.

The Europe market developed quickly in the past few years and will keep the trend in the few years, it was 17.09 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 28.41 million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.53% between 2017 and 2024. But in 2017, Europe is also full of much uncertainty, from political elections, trade policy and historical problems. In Europe market, Germany, UK and France are playing significant roles. It was 25.72 USD million in 2017 in Asia-Pacific, and it is predicted that the market size will reach 29.68 USD million in 2024, with a market share of 18.24% in global lead chemicals market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Squalane market will register a 8.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 160 million by 2024, from US$ 94 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Squalane business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Squalane Market Players

Kishimoto

EFP

VESTAN

Maruha Nichiro

Arista Industries

Amyris

Sophim

Croda

Nucelis LLC

Caroiline

Clariant

The Innovation Company

Henry Lamotte OILS GmbH

Kuraray

NOF Group

Ineos

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Squalane consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Squalane market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Squalane manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Squalane with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Squalane submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Squalane value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Phyto Squalane

Shark Squalane

Synthetic Squalane

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cosmetics

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Global Squalane Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

