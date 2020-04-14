Sputtering Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Rate and Key Players| Applied Materials, Canon ANELVA Corporation, Izovac Ltd, OC Oerlikon, KOLZER SRL and Ulvac Technologies.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Sputtering Equipment Market was has encountered significant development in the recent years and is foreseen to encounter tremendous growth over the forecast period. One of the essential drivers for this market is the ascent in the demand for miniaturized ICs. Miniaturized products are used as a part of self-governing systems that make use of electronic devices produced by making the use of the most recent innovation. This is done to take care of the expanding demand for minimized electronic devices in parts, for example, automotive, healthcare, telecommunication, and industrial manufacturing. Miniaturized semiconductor circuits like the neuromorphic chips are a blend of memristors and transistors that are sent over a silicon fabrication chip. They are little and are coordinated into various end-use products. Additionally, the expanded sending of neuromorphic chips in electronic gadgets used as a part of the aviation and medicinal segments will push the development of the sputtering equipment market amid the gauge time frame.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

Logic was the biggest semiconductor portion by deals volume in the worldwide sputtering market in 2016. There is an expanded usage of logic chips for communications, automotive, government, computing, and consumer markets. The semiconductor foundry producers are experiencing fast development, and the incomes are moving from MPUs, MCUs, and ASICs to specific reason logic chips. With expanding interest for sputtering equipment, the logic portion is foreseen to rule the sputtering equipment market in the following couple of years.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The consumer electronic fragment is foreseen to rule the sputtering equipment market amid the gauge time frame. The consumer electronics section incorporates devices, for example, ACs, washing machines, smartphones, TVs, smart watches, refrigerators, and fitness devices. The requirement for power-saving, smart, and effective household equipment is the key supporter of the strength of this section in the worldwide market.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

APAC represented the biggest share of the market in 2016 and will keep on dominating the market for the following couple of years. The existence of a few semiconductor foundries in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan is the major factor behind the strength of this locale in the worldwide market. Also, the solid financial development of the developing nations combined with fast advances in IC configuration will instigate development in the sputtering equipment market in the coming years.

Competitive Insights

The global sputtering equipment market is observing substantial competition owing to the existence of established players possessing massive parts of the market share. With the aim to rule the global market, players are developing inorganically by several mergers and acquisitions. With the introduction of the internet of things (IoT), the semiconductor equipment market will develop as it will increase the requirement for controllers, embedded non-volatile memory, and sensors. The leading layers in the market are Applied Materials, Canon ANELVA Corporation, Izovac Ltd, OC Oerlikon, KOLZER SRL and Ulvac Technologies.

The sputtering equipment market is segmented as follows-

By Type:

Analog

Memory

Logic

Discrete

By Application:

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?