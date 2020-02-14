Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market 2019-2025 Global Growth, Production, Revenue, Demand & Applications

Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The new report on the global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation market provides key insights into the Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation market. The market report is ideal for customers looking to gain actionable insights into the market which can assist them in furthering their business. The global report provides a detailed analysis of all the parameters within the Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation market.

The market report pegs the global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Lindsay Corporation

Valmont Industries

Netafim Limited

Alkhorayef Group

Reinke Manufacturing Company

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company

Bauer GmbH

Roehren- und-Pumpenwork

Grupo Fockink

Rain Bird Corporation

T-L IRRIGATION CO

RX Plastics

Plains Irrigators Limited Market size by Product –

Impact Sprinkler

Drip Sprinkler

Others

Market size by End User/Applications –

Cereals

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruit

Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size

2.2 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Lindsay Corporation

12.1.1 Lindsay Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Introduction

12.1.4 Lindsay Corporation Revenue in Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Lindsay Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Valmont Industries

12.2.1 Valmont Industries Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Introduction

12.2.4 Valmont Industries Revenue in Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Valmont Industries Recent Development

12.3 Netafim Limited

12.3.1 Netafim Limited Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Introduction

12.3.4 Netafim Limited Revenue in Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Netafim Limited Recent Development

12.4 T-L Irrigation Company

12.4.1 T-L Irrigation Company Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Introduction

12.4.4 T-L Irrigation Company Revenue in Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 T-L Irrigation Company Recent Development

12.5 Alkhorayef Group

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Sprinklers and Drip Irrigation are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

