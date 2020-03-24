Spray Gun Market Share, Development by 2026

Spray gun is an equipment which sprays paint or varnish on a surface by using air pressure. It is used to paint any type of surface or substrate such as wood, metal, stone, ceramic, porcelain, plastic, fabric, glass etc. Spray gun is a basic tool in manufacturing industries. It provides finishing to products in an economical and efficient manner and can also be configured for automated use. Spray gun allows paint to be applied uniformly on the surface and saves time. It also reduces production costs. The spray gun consists of air head, nozzle or peak, flow regulator, and tank.

Key factors driving the spray gun market include increase in pharmaceutical expenditure and advancement in technology. Moreover, rapid growth in the automotive, healthcare, and furnishing industries is likely to drive the demand for spray guns in the near future. Evolution of e-commerce has created significant opportunities for producers and suppliers in the industry. In order to cater to a wider base of customers across the world, producers and suppliers of spray guns are selling their products on e-commerce websites. Promotion of spray guns through various online channels is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the spray gun market in the next few years. However, high cost of automatic spray guns is projected to hamper the growth of the spray guns market during the forecast period.

The global spray gun market can be segmented based on product, pressure type, distribution channel, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be split into manual spray guns and automatic spray guns. On the basis of pressure type, the global spray gun market can be divided into low pressure spray guns and high pressure spray guns. Based on distribution channel, the market can be bifurcated into online channel and offline channel.

In terms of end-user, the global spray gun market can be classified into pharmaceutical, automotive, textile, and furnishing industries. Based on region, the global spray gun market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold a major share of the global spray gun market during the forecast period due to rise in demand of automatic spray guns in the region. The spray gun market in Europe is estimated to grow at a significant pace in the near future due to rise in demand for high-pressure spray guns in the automotive sector, particularly in Germany, the U.K., France, the Netherlands, and Belgium.