Spray Dried Food Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2027 Focusing on Industry Profit

Spray dried foods are produced by spray drying method that produces dry form of food products form a liquid by rapidly drying using hot gas. Spray drying method is mostly used in the dairy industry and coffee manufacturing industry. The color and the aroma of the spray dried food products does not get change and helps in maintain the texture of the food products. Spray dried food products are cheaper as compared with freeze dried food products. Many manufacturers’ uses spray drying method for instant food products. Spray dried food products has great shelf life as the moisture from the food products is being lowered by the producers thereby inhibiting the growth of the microorganisms. Spray drying method helps in retaining the flavor of the food products along with extending the shelf life of the food products. Spray dried food ingredients can be stored for prolonged years at ambient temperature. Spray dried fruit and vegetable powders are required for products such as snack foods, infant formula, confectionery and bakery products.

Global Spray Dried Food: Market Segmentation

The global spray dried food market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. The spray dried food market is segmented on the basis of type such as vegetable, fruit, seafood, dairy products, spices and seasonings, and others. The global spray dried food market is segmented on the basis of application in which spray dried food is used in application such as snacks, bakery products, confectionery, infant formulas, and others. Spray dried spices are widely used as a condiment in various savory dishes. Hence, the global spray dried food market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Spray Dried Food Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global spray dried food industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the dominant region in global spray dried food market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Increasing demand for spray dried food products as a result of storage of these food products for a prolonged period, has strengthened the growth of global spray dried food market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Spray Dried Food Market: Growth Drivers

The global spray dried food market driving factors are increasing demand for ready-to-eat snack foods coupled with the convenience of foods. Increasing opportunities in bakery industry, snacks industry, and confectionery is also another factor in driving the spray dried food market along with increasing extension of shelf life of these products for prolonged periods. Manufacturers are focusing on providing healthier product offerings. Spray dried food products contains no moisture which helps in inhibiting the growth of microorganisms in these products coupled with extending the shelf life of these food products. Hence, the global spray dried food market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Spray Dried Food Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global spray dried food market includes mevive international food ingredients, Drytech Industries, Sunspray Food Ingredients (Pty) Ltd., WATSON-INC., The Food Source International Inc., Green Rootz, General Mills Inc., Mercer Foods, LLC., RB Foods, Van Drunen Farms, and Nestle S.A. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global spray dried food market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global spray dried food market till 2027.

The main aim of the report is to:

