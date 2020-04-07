Spray Cheese Market : Research Reveals the Influences for Future Industry Growth

Spray cheese market drew its first in 1965, thanks to a manufacturing company named Nabisco. It was then marketed as Snack Mate, until the early 80s. Spray cheese market products were advertised with special glint of orange color. These products were adorned in flowy peaks on top of numerous appetizers. Currently, the spray cheese market products are withholding their earlier prominence due to a wide variety of flavors including sharp cheddar, cheddar, American flavors, and cheddar’n bacon. Players in the spray cheese market have also made many failed attempts at innovations including varieties such as cheddar blue cheese, fresh onion, pimento, pizza, and shrimp cocktail.

Spray cheese market has brought a flavor of cheese to unplanned and spontaneous get-together for many. Spray cheese, also known as aerosol cheese, easy cheese, and simply cheese in a can. The product is similar to squeeze cheese, a product from the 70s which packaged cheese in a tube. On the other hand, spray cheese market products are packaged in a metal can. The can is usually filled with air to maintain temperatures and comes with a flexible and straight nozzle for extracting cheese.

Global Spray Cheese Market: Notable Developments

A 27-year old is reshaping China’s tea drinking culture with cheese. HEYTEA, is a growing enterprise in China which uses new brews of tea, cheese foam toppings and fruit drinks. Recently opened HEYTEA has launched more than 170 stores across China and its revenues topped nearly 1bn Yuan in 2019.

This development is notable as on one hand, China is the world’s biggest dairy importer in the world. On the other hand, the Chinese consumption of cheese (0.1 kg per capital) is still way below every other developed country. Chinese consumers also seem to prefer unique varieties of cheese like blue cheese and mozzarella.

Global Spray Cheese Market: Key Trends

Ease of Use Drives Growth Propels the Spray Cheese Market

Cheese packaging is playing an important role in the growth of the spray cheese market. Spray cheese in a can provides an easier way for spreading it on bread and as bread and various sandwiches continue to grow due to busy lifestyle, and growing demand for quick snacks. Additionally, the packaging provides an easy accessibility to cheese and can packaging can help in spreading cheese at workplaces, where one does not have access to a butter knife. Growing healthy varieties of cheese with added calcium are also expected to help growth of the spray cheese market.

Global Spray Cheese Market: Regional Outlook

The global spray cheese market is divided into various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Among these North America and Europe are expected to register the highest revenue growth in the near future. Large dairy production in these regions and high-consumption of cheese (34 pounds per year in North America) are expected to drive growth of the spray cheese market. Additionally, North America is witnessing record growth for the production of cheese in recent times. This is expected to drive down prices and increase the growth of cheese further. Moreover, spray cheese market continues to show robust growth in Asia Pacific as well. Increasing disposable incomes, and growing demand for dairy products are expected to result in the highest CAGR growth in Asia Pacific.

Global Spray Cheese Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global cheese market is a competitive and consolidated landscape. Some key players in the global spray cheese market are The Kraft Heinz Company, Berner food and beverage among others.