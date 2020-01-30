Spray Adhesives Market is expected to reach $3.6 Bn by 2025 | A report Henkel, 3M, B. Fuller, Avery Dennison Corporation, Bostik and others

Spray adhesives market report makes your business well acquainted with insightful knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. It has most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. While preparing these spray adhesives market research report, customer satisfaction has been kept on the utmost priority which makes clients rely on us confidently. The spray adhesives report has been formed by using information from trustworthy sources such as journals, websites, and annual reports of the companies, white papers, and mergers.

The Global Spray Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025, from USD 2.75 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Henkel

3M

Fuller

Avery Dennison Corporation

Bostik

ND Industries

Sika AG

Illinois Tool Works

Quin Global

Kissel Wolf GmbH

Gemini Adhesives

AFT Aerosols

Spray-Lock Inc.

Philips Manufacturing Co.

Westech Aerosol Corporation

BASF SE

Bostik S.A.

ND Industries Inc.

Uniseal Inc

Ashland, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company among others

Chemistry

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Synthetic Rubber

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Type

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Hot Melt

End-User Industry

Transportation

Construction

Furniture

Other

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The global spray adhesives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spray adhesives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Henkel acquired Darex packaging technologies from GCP applied technologies, high-performance sealants and coatings

