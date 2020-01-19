Sportswear market global industry analysis from 2018 to 2023 explored in latest research

The Global Sportswear Market research 2018 highlights the major details and provides in-depth analysis of the market along with the future growth and prospects. The reports also offer important insights which help the industry experts, product managers, CEOs, and business executives to draft their policies on various parameters including expansion, acquisition, and new product launch as well as analyzing and understanding the market trends and demands with the help of 15 Chapters, complete report with 106 Pages, figures, graphs and table of contents to analyze the situations of global Sportswear market and Assessment to 2023. Sportswear market globally is witnessing good traction which is evident by the global Sportswear report. The report provides the customers a thorough coverage of the Sportswear industry performance over the last 5 years, and an accurate estimation of the market performance substantiated by the observed market trends over the years. Furthermore, the report covers accurate projection of the Sportswear Market for the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Sportswear is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And sportswear also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of sportswear, footwear is not included.

The classification of Sportswear includes Hats, Upper Garment, Under Clothing, Skirts and others. The proportion of Upper Garment in 2015 is about 52%.

Sportswear is widely used in Professional Athletic and Amateur Sport. The most proportion of Sportswear is Amateur Sport, and the sales volume in 2015 is 2000 M units.

Market competition is intense. Nike, Adidas, UNDER ARMOUR, Puma, Columbia, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Sportswear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 102500 million US$ in 2023, from 84100 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Puma

Columbia

ASICS

Patagonia

Marmot

THE NORTH FACE

Burton

Volcom

Montbell

Obermeyer and more

The Sportswear industry report has an in-depth coverage of the market along with multiple segmentations of the Sportswear such as by type, application, and region among others.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

The report further covers the detailed analysis substantiated with suitable statistics of the factors, opportunities, challenges, and prospects for the players in the Sportswear. Moreover, the report covers all the top players in the Sportswear which is inclusive of a detailed company profile, the products on offer, and revenue and market share of each player.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Hats

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Skirts

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Sportswear market.

Chapter 1: to describe Sportswear Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, Chapter 2: to analyze the top manufacturers of Sportswear, with sales, revenue, and price of Sportswear, in 2016 and 2018

Chapter 3: to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018, Chapter 4: to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Sportswear, for each region, from 2012 to 2018

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions; Chapter 10 and 11: to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2018

Chapter 12: Sportswear market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023, Chapter 13, 14 and 15: to describe Sportswear sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

