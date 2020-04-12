Sports Technology Market Trends, Analysis and Outlook to 2024

Search4Research.com adds latest research report on “Global Sports Technology Market”, it include and classifies the Global Sports Technology Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as future trends and growth prospect details for business development.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sports Technology market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Sports Technology business.

This study considers the Sports Technology value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Device

Smart Stadium

Sports Analytics

Segmentation by application:

Soccer

Baseball

Basketball

Ice Hockey

American Football/ Rugby

Tennis

Cricket

Golf

Esports

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM

Ericsson

Cisco

Fujitsu

SAP

Oracle

NEC

LG

Sharp

Samsung

Apple

Fitbit

Garmin

Sony

Panasonic

Tencent

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sports Technology consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sports Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sports Technology manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sports Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sports Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

