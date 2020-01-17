Sports Supplements Market Share, Strategies, Emerging Technologies, Growth Rate Analysis, Trends and Forecast Overview

The global sports supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2016-2022. Among the various product types, the protein supplements segment accounted for largest share in the global sports supplements market in 2015.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sports-supplements-market/report-sample

The major companies operating in the global sports supplement market include Atlantic Grupa (Atlantic Multipower UK Limited), Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc., Enervit S.p.A, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, GNC Holdings Inc., Glanbia Plc., Herbalife International, NBTY Inc., Scitec Nutrition, and Universal Nutrition.

The surging urbanization and growing numbers of fitness centers and health clubs are the key growth drivers for the global sports supplement market. The key trends observed in the global sports supplement market include growing demand for caffeine-free products and increasing investment of companies in product development. With the growing health concern of consumers, the demand for supplements with least side effects has been on surge.

Explore Full Report Description [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sports-supplements-market

The demand of sports supplement consumers have been inclining towards products that offer them more benefits over the traditional ones. The consumers have been searching for the products that give genuine results and prove value for their money.

GLOBAL SPORTS SUPPLEMENTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Protein Supplements

Powder

Bars

Ready-to-Drink

Non-Protein Supplements

Amino-Acids

Creatine

Beta Alanine

Herbal Supplements

Tea Bags

Capsules

Tablets

Liquids

Powder



By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Health Food Stores

Fitness Clubs

Drug Stores

Others

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.