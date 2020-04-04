Sports Supplements Market Is Projected To Rister A Moderate Growth During The Forecast Period 2025

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its recent outlook titled, “Sports Supplements Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2025”, has presented revised forecasts of the global sports supplements market that covers various angles necessary to gauge the market scenario in the present timeline as well as few years down the line. The reader can assess the market and can prioritize his moves basis the intelligence and actionable insights provided in this fact based research report.

The sports supplements are targeted towards the consumer base who are interested in increasing their ability to perform a different function related to their sports and also to the consumer who leads an active lifestyle. The supplements in both the cases support and maintain the body functionalities and save guards the consumers from deficiency from any form of nutrients and minerals required to the human body.

Global Sports Supplements Market: Segmental Outlook

By product type, the market is segmented as non-protein and protein products. The non-protein products are expected to capture comparatively lower value share over the forecast period owing to its low quantity need per serving and lesser requirement in sports-related functionality. The protein segment is expected to see a larger share comparatively to non-protein segment owing to its greater requirement and larger application in functionality in sports-related functionality.

The protein segment is further sub-segmented into powder, bar, and ready-to-drink. The powder segment is expected to capture larger share over the forecast period as the other mentioned segments are comparatively new to the offering. The ready-to-drink segment is expected to gain traction in the market efficiently producing a lucrative opportunity for the manufacturers.

The non-protein segment is further sub-segmented into Amino Acids, Creatin, and Beta alanine & L-Carnitin. The amino acid segment is expected to dominate the global non-protein segment over the forecast period resulted by its larger requirement in maintaining functionality and improve the performance of the athletes.

By distribution channel, the sports supplements market is segmented into Fitness Club, Health Food Stores, Online Stores, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, and Supermarkets. The health food store segment is expected to capture comparatively larger share in the global sports supplement market over the forecast period owing to its specific consumer base and larger penetration in developed regions. This segment is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 5 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. However, the online stores segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the period of forecast.

Request For Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3034

With respect to region, the North America sports supplement market is expected to dominate the global sports supplements market over the forecast period resulted by larger consumer base for the sports supplements and large sports industry in the region. The Western Europe region is anticipated to fall next to North America resulted in its large sports industry and penetration of nutritional products into the region. Both of the above regions comprises of a large number of working population who are a major consumer base for the sports supplement. APAC is expected to create immense opportunity for the manufactures over the forecast period resulted by its growing urban population and consumption of dietary supplements. Sports supplements market in APAC is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Latin America region largely follows the North America market trends and is expected to pick up the same over the forecast period with increased penetration of sports supplement products into the region.

Global Sports Supplements Market: Competitive Analysis

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the edible films and coating space. Sports supplements manufacture include Atlantic Grupa, Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc., Enervit S.p.A., GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, GNC Holdings, Inc., Glanbia Plc., Herbalife International, NBTY Inc., Scitec Nutrition, and Universal Nutrition.

Request For TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3034