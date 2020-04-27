Sports Nutrition Market Projected to Have a Stable Growth for the Next Few Years

The global sports nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% in terms of value during 2016 – 2022. Among the various types, the sports drinks segment accounted for largest share (61.4%) in the global sports nutrition market in 2015.

The increasing health concerns, such as obesity and awareness of physical appearances among all consumers groups is driving the demand for sports nutrition products. The emergence of new consumer base, such as recreational and lifestyle users are being increasingly targeted by the sports nutrition manufacturers.

The increasing accessibility of products through conventional mass-market retail channels, including supermarkets convenience stores, and hypermarkets to emerging new online channels, are supporting easy availability of sports nutrition products.

The manufacturers are developing innovative products to cater to wide consumer requirements, depending upon their tastes and preferences.

The demand for sports nutrition product is being widened by high and growing proportion of obese and overweight population, globally. The obesity epidemic continues to spread in the top 10 countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), with around 18% of all adults in the region being overweight, according to OECD’s 2014 report.

The key companies operating in global sports nutrition market include Glanbia Plc, PepsiCo. Inc., Abbott laboratories, GNC Holdings, The Coca Cola Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Clif Bar & Company, Universal Nutrition, Creative Edge Nutrition Inc., and Monster Beverage Company.

Global Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation

By Type

Sports Food

Sports Drinks

Sports Supplements

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Drug Stores

Others

