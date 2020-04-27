Sports Drinks Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years

The global sports drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2016-2022. Among the various product types, the isotonic segment held the largest share in the global sports drinks market in 2015.

The up surge in the level of urbanization has been propelling consumer demand in all domains. Their changing lifestyle is encouraging them to adopt healthy drink habits. This is also driving the demand for sports nutrition products including the sports drinks, such as protein drinks, non-protein drinks and herbal drinks.

The consumer of sports drinks has been inclining towards adoption of products with natural sweeteners, in order to curb their calorie consumption. This lays significant growth opportunity for the sports drinks manufacturers to focus on this segment to optimize their revenues.

The developed countries such as the U.S. and countries in Europe are the major markets for sports drinks products, due to their high disposable incomes; however, the emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are expected to be major growth drivers for the market during the forecast period.

The distribution channels play an important role in the development of sports drinks market. The penetration of large format retail including supermarkets and hypermarkets, and online shopping for groceries has been increasing, especially in the developing countries which are also augmenting the growth of the consumer food and beverage industry.

The major companies operating in the global sports drinks market include Glanbia Plc, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Company, Monster Beverage Company, and ClifBar, MusclePharm Corporation.

Global Sports Drinks Market Segmentation

By Type

Isotonic

Hypertonic

Hypotonic

By Packaging

PET Bottles

Cans

Cartons

Glass Bottles

By Application

Thirst Quench & Energy Boost

Energy Boost

Thirst Quench

