Sports Drinks Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

The global sports drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2016-2022. Among the various product types, the isotonic segment held the largest share in the global sports drinks market in 2015.

The up surge in the level of urbanization has been propelling consumer demand in all domains. Their changing lifestyle is encouraging them to adopt healthy drink habits. This is also driving the demand for sports nutrition products including the sports drinks, such as protein drinks, non-protein drinks and herbal drinks.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sports-drinks-market/report-sample

The developed countries such as the U.S. and countries in Europe are the major markets for sports drinks products, due to their high disposable incomes; however, the emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are expected to be major growth drivers for the market during the forecast period.

Explore Full Report Description [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sports-drinks-market

The distribution channels play an important role in the development of sports drinks market. The penetration of large format retail including supermarkets and hypermarkets, and online shopping for groceries has been increasing, especially in the developing countries which are also augmenting the growth of the consumer food and beverage industry.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=sports-drinks-market

The major companies operating in the global sports drinks market include Glanbia Plc, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Company, Monster Beverage Company, and ClifBar, MusclePharm Corporation.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.