Sports Betting Market 2019-2025, by William Hill, GVC Holdings, 888 Holdings, Kindred Group, Paddy Power Betfair, Amaya gaming, Bet365 Group, Bet-at-home.com, BetAmerica

Sports betting is a type of gambling activity that involves predicting the outcome of a sports activity and placing wagers accordingly.

During 2017, the land-based sports betting segment accounted for the highest share in the global sports betting market, however the segment will lose some of its share to the online sports betting during the forecast period due to the popularity of digital betting platforms. The high growth prospects of online sports betting are mainly due to the large number of passionate viewers of games like NFL, NBL, FIFA, and Indian Premier League (IPL). The online sports betting market is quite popular in Europe owing to several football matches held in the region each year.

APAC will continue its dominance in the sports betting market during the forecast period and is likely to occupy around 45% of the overall market revenue. The major reason for this region’s growth is the easy government regulation and improved spending capability of the populace. The increased penetration of internet has created awareness among people about the latest online entertainment and gambling trends, especially in sports. Macau and Hong Kong are the major revenue generating countries in APAC.

In 2018, the global Sports Betting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Sports Betting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sports Betting development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

William Hill

GVC Holdings

888 Holdings

Kindred Group

Paddy Power Betfair

Amaya gaming

Bet365 Group

Bet-at-home.com

BetAmerica

Betfred

Betsson

Draft Kings

Fan duel

Gala coral group

Ladbrokes

Sportech

TVG

Twinspires

Watch and Wager

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Land-Based Sports Betting

Online Sports Betting

Market segment by Application, split into

Association Football (Soccer)

American Football

Basketball

Hockey

Mixed Martial Arts

Boxing

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

