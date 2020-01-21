Sports Betting Market 2019-2025, by William Hill, GVC Holdings, 888 Holdings, Kindred Group, Paddy Power Betfair, Amaya gaming, Bet365 Group, Bet-at-home.com, BetAmerica

Sports betting is a type of gambling activity that involves predicting the outcome of a sports activity and placing wagers accordingly.
During 2017, the land-based sports betting segment accounted for the highest share in the global sports betting market, however the segment will lose some of its share to the online sports betting during the forecast period due to the popularity of digital betting platforms. The high growth prospects of online sports betting are mainly due to the large number of passionate viewers of games like NFL, NBL, FIFA, and Indian Premier League (IPL). The online sports betting market is quite popular in Europe owing to several football matches held in the region each year.
APAC will continue its dominance in the sports betting market during the forecast period and is likely to occupy around 45% of the overall market revenue. The major reason for this region’s growth is the easy government regulation and improved spending capability of the populace. The increased penetration of internet has created awareness among people about the latest online entertainment and gambling trends, especially in sports. Macau and Hong Kong are the major revenue generating countries in APAC.
In 2018, the global Sports Betting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Sports Betting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sports Betting development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
William Hill
GVC Holdings
888 Holdings
Kindred Group
Paddy Power Betfair
Amaya gaming
Bet365 Group
Bet-at-home.com
BetAmerica
Betfred
Betsson
Draft Kings
Fan duel
Gala coral group
Ladbrokes
Sportech
TVG
Twinspires
Watch and Wager
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Land-Based Sports Betting
Online Sports Betting
Market segment by Application, split into
Association Football (Soccer)
American Football
Basketball
Hockey
Mixed Martial Arts
Boxing
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
