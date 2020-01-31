Sponge Management Systems Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The report “Sponge Management Systems Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Retained surgical items refers to the surgical sponge, instrument, tool or device that are unintentionally left behind in the patient at the time of the surgery. Surgical sponge are the most common retained than the other items. Retained surgical sponge the rare medical errors that cause significant harm to the patient carry profound medico-legal and professional consequences to physicians and hospitals. Moreover, sponge management system is used to prevent the high cost of the healthcare delivery. Cost associated with retained sponge include loss of the reimbursement for the procedure with additional hospitalization or readmission to manage the problem.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/11856

Retained sponge are more common in obese patients and especially after emergency surgery. Retained sponge are the most dangerous retained items among all due to the complication of serious infection and adherence to the critical tissue and organ structure. Sponge are easily retained because of their relatively smaller size and when it is soaked in blood it is difficult to distinguish from the surrounding tissues. There is no known measures to completely eliminate the risk of the retained sponge. However the sponge management system may reduce the cases of the retained sponge and continuous medical training and strict adherence to regulations may reduce the incidence to minimum. Retained sponge are commonly left in the abdominal cavity which produce pain, abdominal tumors. 69 percentage of all the retained surgical items are retained surgical sponges. Sponge management system reduce the anesthetic time. Retained sponges can be detected through wound exam, X-ray and radio-frequency detection system. Radiofrequency detection method is safer, faster and cost-effective compared to the X-ray for the retained sponges

The growth of sponge management systems market is primarily driven by increasing prevention and control measures during surgical procedure. In addition, the issues related to retained surgical bodies (RSB) such as sponges after the surgery results in complications for surgeons, hospitals and surgical team. This unintended event can pose a life treating conditions, and result in additional operation for removal. For instance, according to the research conducted, incidence rate of retained surgical bodies (RSB) ranges between 0.3 – 1.0 per 1,000 abdominal operations majorly due to communication gap between surgical operational team during the procedure. Furthermore, as estimated 1,500 cases per year are reported in U.S alone in which foreign bodies are left behind during surgical procedure. The most common type of retained surgical bodies (RSB) are sponges followed by surgical equipment which are diagnosed during any routine examination. All this factors contributes to the growth of sponge management systems market. The other factors such as lack of awareness among radiologist and surgeons, increasing number of emergency surgeries and favorable reimbursement policies are also gardening the growth of sponge management systems market. However, presence of alternative methods used leading to less use of sponge management systems, and additional cost of surgery due to RSB are the major obstacles in the market growth of sponge management systems.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/11856

.The global market for sponge management systems market is segmented on basis of technology type, end user, and region

On the basis of technology type, the global sponge management systems market is segmented as: Radio-Frequency Identification Bar Codes-Count Electronic Article Surveillance

On the basis of end user, the global sponge management systems market is segmented as: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

On the basis of end user, the global sponge management systems market is segmented as: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East And Africa



On the basis of geography, global sponge management system market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Market in North America is anticipated to have the largest market share of sponge management system, followed by Europe, owing to the presence of sophisticated healthcare facilities. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies and government initiatives regarding the adoption of sponge management systems are also impelling the growth of sponge management systems market. Market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow by highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the presence of large population base including largest share of geriatric population. However, the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period.

Some of the key players present in global sponge management systems market are Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Sponge Management System Market Segments

Sponge Management System Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Sponge Management System Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Sponge Management System Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Sponge Management System Market Drivers and Restraints

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

View Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/pharmaceuticals-healthcare-and-medical-devices/11856/sponge-management-systems-global-market-research-reports

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]