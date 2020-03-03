Spirulina Market 2019 – Research Findings and Market Research

Global Spirulina Market (By Geography: North America, Asia Pacific & Europe) Market Outlook 2024 presents the worldwide Buildings Automation and Control Systems (BACS) Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Spirulina is a natural blue-green colored micro-alga. It is one of the oldest life forms on Earth, with existence over millions of years. Naturally growing Spirulina is generally found in high alkaline lakes. It has been endowed with ability to withstand harsh climatic conditions, and gets temporarily dormant in the case of unfavorable weather conditions. It is a super food enriched with vitamins, proteins, antioxidants and other nutrients.

It is powerhouse of protein with content of 50-70% by weight. As a result of this, Spirulina has gained considerable popularity in human health food industry as nutritional supplement, natural food colorant, fertilized and as animal feed supplement. In addition to this, various new application areas of Spirulina have been gradually emerging, such as use in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, biofuel, etc.

Global Spirulina market has been growing at a meteoric rate owing to its use as natural food colorant, growing affinity for super foods, demand for alternative plant protein, prevalence of malnutrition, government initiatives pertaining to production of Spirulina and use in animal husbandry. However, factors restraining growth of the industry includes high dependence of Spirulina on climatic conditions, lower stability of food color and need to adhere to food color regulation.

The report Global Spirulina Market (By Geography: North America, Asia Pacific & Europe) Market Outlook 2024 provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global Spirulina market with detailed analysis of regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (China, Japan & India) & European market. Future forecasts of Spirulina market overall and across various sub-segments till 2024 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the global Spirulina market include Cyanotech Corporation, DIC Lifetech Co., Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, GNC Holdings, Inc. and DDW Colour. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis.

It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global Spirulina market.

