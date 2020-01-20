Spiral Membranes Market size in terms of volume and value by 2026

Global Spiral Membranes Market: Introduction

Spiral membranes are filtration elements that are widely used in both commercial and industrial applications. A spiral membrane is designed for use in cross-flow filtration. This design consists of a pleated membrane which is folded around a permeate tube or a similar spiral. Spiral membranes are significantly used for handling highly concentrated solutions. Basically, a spiral membrane is a selective barrier that allows certain molecules to pass through while acting as a barrier for certain other molecules. Spiral membranes are significantly employed in water filtration.

Get Research Report Overview @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/spiral-membranes-market.html

Global Spiral Membranes Market: Overview

The global spiral membranes market can be segmented in terms of polymer type, technology, end-use industry, and region. Based on polymer type, the global spiral membranes market has been classified into polyamide, polystyrene (PS) & polyethersulfones (PES), fluoropolymers, and others. Among these, polyamide is projected to be the leading segment during the forecast period, owing to easy availability of polyamides and their cost being lower than that of other polymers. In terms of technology, the global spiral membranes market can be categorized into reverse osmosis (RO), nanofiltration (NF), ultrafiltration (UF), and microfiltration (MF). Reverse osmosis is the most preferred spiral membranes technology, as it is being increasingly used in water purification systems. Moreover, reverse osmosis is widely being employed in desalination and industrial effluent applications. All these factors fuel the RO segment. Based on end-use industry, the global spiral membranes market can be divided into water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, and others. The water & wastewater treatment segment has been sub-divided into desalination, public utility water treatment, and wastewater recycle. The water & wastewater treatment segment holds a major share of the market. This is attributable to growth of urban population that increases the demand for safe and clean water.

Global Spiral Membranes Market: Trends & Developments

Stringent government regulations and mandatory sustainability toward environmental safety are key factors fueling the spiral membranes market. Additionally, recent developments in the global spiral membranes market and the need to minimize energy consumption in the chemical processing industry augment the demand for spiral membranes. However, high operational and maintenance costs of spiral membranes hamper the global spiral membranes market. Nevertheless, increasing population and growing urbanization in developing economies create new opportunities for growth of the global spiral membranes market.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=49776

Global Spiral Membranes Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global spiral membranes market between 2018 and 2026, due to rise in the demand from developing economies in the region such as China and India. Additionally, rapid growth of industries in the region including pharmaceutical & biotechnology, chemical & petrochemical, food & beverages, and oil & gas fuel the global spiral membranes market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, several initiatives taken by governments in the region for attracting international companies toward investment boost the global spiral membranes market in the region. North America and Europe account for a significant share of the global spiral membranes market, due to high awareness among people about safe and clean water and extensive use of spiral membranes in various end-user industries in these regions. Additionally, presence of key manufacturers (such as Merck Group and DowDuPont Inc.) in these regions drives the global spiral membranes market in these regions.

Global Spiral Membranes Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global spiral membranes market are DowDuPont, Toray Industries, Hydranautics, LG Water Solutions, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Koch Membrane Systems, Lanxess, Merck Group, Pall Corporation, Pentair, Alfa Laval, Applied Membranes, Aquabio, and Aquatech International.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/