Spine Surgery Robots Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

This report on the global spine surgery robots market comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. The report also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on application, method, product, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market. It also provides market attractiveness analysis, in terms of geography, and market share analysis, by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the global spine surgery robots market.

Based on application, the global spine surgery robots market has been segmented into spinal fusion, minimally invasive procedures, scoliosis, osteoporotic compression fractures, and others. In terms of method, the market has been classified into minimally invasive surgery, and open surgery. In terms of product, the market has been categorized into systems and accessories & consumables. In terms of end-user, the market has been divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The global spine surgery robots market has been analyzed based on increasing regulatory scrutiny, technology trends, expenditure on emerging technologies, and presence of key players in various regions. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of region, the global spine surgery robots market has been categorized into three major regions and key countries in these regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and Rest of the World. Market size and forecast for each of these regions and their key countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. This report also covers the competitive scenario of the market in these regions.

The report profiles major players operating in the global spine surgery robots market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in this report include Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker, Medtronic Plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Mazor Robotics, Globus Medical Inc., and TINAVI Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

The global spine surgery robots market has been segmented as follows:

Global Spine Surgery Robots Market, by Application

Spinal Fusion

Minimally Invasive Procedures

Scoliosis

Osteoporotic Compression Fractures

Others

Global Spine Surgery Robots Market, by Method

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Open Surgery

Global Spine Surgery Robots Market, by Product

Systems

Accessories & Consumables

Global Spine Surgery Robots Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Spine Surgery Robots Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan Australia & New Zealand India Rest of Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

