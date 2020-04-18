Spinal Stenosis Market likely to Emerge over a Period of 2016 – 2026 | Medtronic Inc., DePuy Synthes

Spinal stenosis is narrowing of the spinal column and mainly occurs from a combination of aging and degenerative changes in the spine. This puts pressure on the spinal cord and the spinal nerve roots, and may cause pain, numbness, or weakness in the legs. Spinal stenosis mostly affects people above 60 years of age but can also occur in younger people born with the abnormal spinal canal. Lumbar spinal stenosis, cervical spinal stenosis and thoracic spinal stenosis are the three main types of spinal stenosis. About 75% of the cases of spinal stenosis occurs in the lower lumbar region. The primary symptoms associated with spinal stenosis are radiculopathy and myelopathy. Myelopathy is of greater concern as pressure on the spinal cord can lead to permanent spinal cord damage. Diagnosis of spinal stenosis involves the complete evaluation of spine. The most common diagnostic test for spinal stenosis are MRI scan and X-ray. In some cases CT scan can be conducted in order to diagnose the condition. Spinal stenosis treatment can be conservative or surgical depending upon the severity of the disease.

Spinal Stenosis Market: Drivers and Restraints :Increasing prevalence of degenerative spondylolisthesis and degenerative scoliosis among rapidly ageing population, rising number of obese population suffering from spine deformities, and rising demand for minimally invasive spine surgery procedures are the key factors fueling the growth of the global spinal stenosis market. However, high cost of treatment procedure, stringent product approval process and unclear reimbursement policies are the prime factors expected to hamper the global spinal stenosis market growth.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1388

Spinal Stenosis Market: Segmentation: The global spinal stenosis market is segmented based on product type, treatment type end user and region. Based on Product Type : Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices : Anterior Thoracic and Lumbar Fusion Devices, Posterior Thoracic and Lumbar Fusion Devices, Interbody Thoracic and Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Anterior Cervical Fusion Devices, Posterior Cervical Fusion Devices, Based on treatment type : Surgical treatment, Discectomy, Laminectomy, Foraminotomy, Facetectomy, Corpectomy, Non-Surgical Treatment; Based on end user type : Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical centers, Rehabilitation CentersSpinal Stenosis Market: Market Overview : Numerous prescription medications are available to cure spinal stenosis. Epidural steroid injections and anti-inflammatory medications may be used to in case of acute spinal stenosis. Such nonsurgical treatments offer ways to control symptoms and enable you to improve without surgery. Whereas patients with chronic spinal stenosis opt for surgical procedures such as laminectomy, corpectomy foraminotomy and others. Due to rapidly ageing population and increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and spondylolisthesisare expected fuel the market value of global Spinal Stenosis market over the forecasted period.

Spinal Stenosis Market: Region-wise Overlook : Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global spinal stenosis market followed by Europe owing to increase in number of aging population. This increase in the base of geriatric population is expected to result in rising prevalence of spinal disorders such as herniated discs and osteoarthritis. In addition, ready availability of skilled healthcare professionals would significantly lead to increase in number of surgical procedures thereby driver the growth of spinal stenosis market during the forecast period. However, lack of adequate physician and patient awareness/education about newly developed treatment procedures and technologies and high pricing pressure on market players are other factors hampering market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit strongest growth dynamics in spinal stenosis market due to rising economic affluence in various parts of this region.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1388

Spinal Stenosis Market: Key Players: Key companies operational in global spinal stenosis market are Medtronic Inc., DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Orthofix International N.V., NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Alphatec Holdings, Inc., K2M Group Holdings, Inc., and LDR Holding Corporation.