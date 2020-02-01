Spinal Fusion Devices Market to Reach an Opportunity of US$10,965.7 mn by 2025

Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market: Overview

Spinal fusion can be defined as the orthopedic procedure which involves the fusion of two or more vertebrae to restrict the movement of the affected vertebrae and to reduce the pain suffered by the patient. A range of spinal fusion procedures are performed covering the thoracic, lumbar, and cervical areas of the spine.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of spinal fusion devices employed in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for product type, surgery, end-user, and geography for the period 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each product type and end-user was calculated by considering the number of spinal fusion procedures performed globally. In addition, the regional trends of these devices, the geriatric population, increasing obesity, and the rise in the number of spine diseases were considered.

North America to Remain Dominant Regional Market

Of the key product varieties available in the market, the segment of thoraco-lumbar fixation devices accounted for the dominant share in the overall market in 2016 and the segment is likely to dominate the global market over the forecast period as well. From a geographical perspective, the market in North America presently accounts for the dominant revenue contribution share to the global market and is likely to retain its dominance over the report’s forecast period as well. The regional market is likely to benefit from the well-established healthcare infrastructure and easy availability and high adoption rate of advanced medical devices.

Steady Introduction of New and More Reliable Products Bodes Well for Market

Besides the rising prevalence of chronic back pain and back-related issues induced by sedentary lifestyles, which are organically leading to the increased demand for effective cures for these conditions, the increased focus of several leading medical device companies on R&D activities aimed at finding proper cure to these conditions is driving the market. The market is also driven by the rising population of geriatric population, a demographic that is prone to a number of disorders related to the spinal cord. In the past few years, there has been a significant rise in the population of people above the age of 65 years in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. This factor has led to a substantial rise in demand for spinal binding devices.

