Spin Wet Wafer Processing Technology Market Rising Demand for Printed Electronics Is Expected to increase Demand For Spin Coaters 2017-2025

A wafer is a material made of silicon, germanium or other semiconductor material used in the creation of integrated circuits (ICs) which are the building blocks of present day electronics. Spin coating is a process which deposits thin films of material, generally a photoresist on to a single wafer. The photoresist is applied to the center of wafer. The wafer is then rotated at high speed, resulting in centrifugal force which uniformly spreads the photoresist over the entire wafer. The thickness of the film is inversely proportional to the speed of wafer rotation. The process is done by a machine know as spin coater or spin processor or spinner.

Printed electronics use spin wafer processing technology. Rising demand for printed electronics is expected to increase demand for spin coaters. Rising demand for critical, high precision, repeatable, high device yield, stringent process control manufacturing requirements are increasing the demand for single wafer processing which will alternatively increase the demand for spin coaters. Rising demand for shorter cycle times are increasing the demand for single wafer processing in mini-fabs with capacity ranging from ~10,000-30,000 wafers will increase the demand for spin coaters. Rising demand for advanced packaging, increase in the number of fabless firms, miniaturization among others are increasing the demand for photolithographic equipment including spin coaters.

In spin wafer processing only a single wafer can be coated which is a time consuming and costly process compared to batch processing of wafers. In spin wafer processing the actual amount of material coated on wafer surface is very small and most of the materials are flung from the side of wafer and wasted; this is likely to hinder the growth of spin wet wafer processing technology due to manufacturing loss. In spin wafer processing the material present on wafer surface is dried quickly which causes lower performance in nanotechnology devices. There is good opportunity to use spin processing technology in coating protecting films over wafers in complex MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical-System) devices. Nano-technology is another area where there is increasing opportunity for spin processing technology.

The spin wet wafer processing technology market when segmented depending on wafer size into 150mm, 200mm, 300mm, 450mm and others. By technology spin wet wafer processing market is segmented into manual coating and automatic coating. By dispensing type spin wet wafer processing market is segmented into static dispense and dynamic dispense. By end use spin wet wafer processing market is segmented into pharmaceutical & healthcare, defense, aerospace, biomedical, food, energy, OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) and others. Rising demand for processing 450mm wafer is expected to increase demand for spin coaters. Rising penetration of OLED technology in consumer electronic devices such as TVs, tablets, mobile phones among others will alternatively increase the demand for spin coaters.

The market when segmented by geography are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America. APAC is one of the largest semiconductor foundry market in the world due to the presence of large number of pure-play foundry units in Taiwan, China, South Korea and Singapore among others which will alternatively increase the demand for spin coaters. North America is another large semiconductor foundry market due to the presence of both IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturers) and pure-play foundry units in the U.S. which will increase the demand for spin coaters. MEA region also has semiconductor foundries especially in Israel which will increase demand for spin coaters.

Laurell Technologies (the U.S.), Ossila Limited (the U.K.), Spin Coating System (the U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich (Germany), Chemat Technology, Inc. (the U.S.), Spin Coating (the Netherlands), Ramgraber (Germany), Mbraun (Germany), Brewer Science Inc. (the U.S.), SPS Europe (the Neatherlands), Spintrac Systems (the U.S.) among others.