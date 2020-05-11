Spices Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024

Detailed analysis of the “Spices Market” report helps to understand the various types of Spices products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

A spice is a dried seed, fruit, root, bark, or vegetable substance primarily used for flavoring, coloring or preserving food. Because they tend to have strong flavors and are used in small quantities, spices tend to add few calories to food. Many spices, however, can contribute significant portions of micronutrients to the diet.

A spice may have other uses, including medicinal, religious ritual, cosmetics or perfume production, or as a vegetable.

A spice may be available in several forms: fresh, whole dried, or pre-ground dried. Generally, spices are dried. A whole dried spice has the longest shelf life, so it can be purchased and stored in larger amounts, making it cheaper on a per-serving basis. Some spices are not always available either fresh or whole, for example turmeric, and often must be purchased in ground form. Small seeds, such as fennel and mustard seeds, are often used both whole and in powder form.

In this report, it includes the dried plant product used primarily for seasoning purposes or medicine effectiveness etc.

ASTA defines spices as “any dried plant product used primarily for seasoning purposes”. Included are tropical aromatics (pepper, cinnamon, cloves, etc.), leafy herbs (basil, oregano, marjoram, etc.), spice seeds (sesame, poppy, mustard, etc.) and dehydrated vegetables (onions, garlic, etc.). Blends such as curry, chili powders, poultry seasoning, etc. are part of the spice shelf, too.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

McCormick

Unilever

Ajinomoto

Ariake

Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland)

Olam International

Everest Spices

Zhumadian Wang Shouyi

MDH Spices

Catch(DS Group)

Nestle

Brucefoods

Sensient Technologies (U.S.)

Ankee Food

Haitian

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hot Spices

Aromatic Spices

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Catering Industry

Household

Others

