SPG Microstimulator System Market Is Growing At an Exponential Rate in 2019 and Coming Years

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of SPG Microstimulator System Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

SPG Microstimulator System is indicated for pain relief in cluster headache (CH) and migraine in patients for whom standard treatment is not adequate or contraindicated. Cluster headaches are characterized by episodic unilateral pain in periorbital region. The disease mainly affects men and headache attacks last for few minutes to several hours. Stimulation of sphenopalatine ganglion (SPG) creates reversible inhibition of parasympathetic outflow, which in turn alleviates the severe pain generated in clusters. Traditional and most effective treatment for cluster headaches in injection of triptans, but over 20% patient eventually become resistant to triptans. SPG microstimulation systems provides excellent alternative for treatment in such patients. SPG microstimulator device is inserted under local anesthetic through small incision made in upper gum near second molar and neurotransmitter is positioned near sphenopalatine ganglion. Patient can activate the neurotransmitter device using external remote control. Pulsante System is the only SPG microstimulator system approved in the U.S. and European Union till now.

SPG Microstimulator System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of chronic cluster headache and rhinorrhea is the foremost factor driving the growth of global SPG microstimulator systems market over the forecast period. SPG microstimulator device is also being tested for use as an alternative to deep brain stimulation and occipital nerve stimulation devices. Successful completion of these studies may lead to replacement of deep brain stimulation devices which involves significant risks and even death. Moreover, expanded CE mark approval of SPG Microstimulator System for use in CH patients. But limited product approvals for SPG microstimulation systems in Europe and U.S. is the only factor limiting the growth of global SPG microstimulator systems market.

SPG Microstimulator System Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global SPG microstimulator system market has been segmented on the basis of indication, end user, and geography.

Based on indication, global SPG microstimulator systems market is segmented as below:

Cluster Headache

Migraine

Others

Specialty Clinics

Based on end user, global SPG microstimulator systems market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

SPG Microstimulator System Market: Overview

Recent approval of Pulsante brings new hope to patients suffering from chronic cluster headache and sets standards in the neurostimulation therapy. The device is expected to gain rapid adoption by patients as it is minimally invasive procedure and involves less risk that other approaches used for neuromodulation. The global market for SPG microstimulation is expected to grow significantly with high single digit growth rate over the forecast period of 2017–2027.

SPG Microstimulator System Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, SPG microstimulator systems market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Europe is expected to dominate global SPG microstimulator systems market over the forecast period. Key player in SPG microstimulator systems market is rapidly expanding its presence in Europe in order to capture growing patient volume for chronic cluster headache. North America is expected to be the second largest market for SPG microstimulation system. Autonomic Technologies, Inc.is conducting IDE study in the US for its SPG microstimulation system. The device is being investigated in phase II clinical trial, under brand name of ATI Neurostimulation System.

SPG Microstimulator System Market: Key Players

So far Autonomic Technologies, Inc.is the only player operating in the global market for SPG microstimulator systems. The company recently in March 2017 received expanded CE mark approval for its Pulsante SPG Microstimulator System. The company is expanding its presence globally in order to speed up the commercial expansion of Pulsante system.

