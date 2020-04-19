Sperm Bank Market Analysis and Research Report by Experts 2024

Global Sperm Bank Market: Overview and Dynamics

The global market for sperm banks has been witnessing increasing growth since the last few recent years, primarily owing to the surge in social acceptance and awareness among the general population. Rise in the number of young sperm donors, legalization of and increase in same-sex marriages, various technological advancements in the field of assistive reproduction, and strong support on the part of governments toward donor offspring and sperm donors are also projected to boost the sperm bank market. However, this market continues to be challenged by the negative mindset toward sperm donation, high cost of artificial insemination and assistive reproduction, and several government regulations in developing and underdeveloped countries.

Sperm donors can be of several types: Directed donor, client donor, anonymous donor, and known donor. Sperm banks offer a range of services such as sperm storage, genetic consultation, sperm donations, and semen analysis for a variety of end users such as pre-vasectomy patients, police officers, high-impact athletes, cancer patients, military personnel, firefighters, and transgender people.

The report on the global sperm bank market offers clients an in-depth assessment of the emergence, popularity, need, and forecast of sperm banks across the globe. Various factors driving the demand for sperm banks, those that act as impediments to the market growth, and several policies and laws impacting sperm donation as a service have been carefully studied in the report. The research also highlights the present status of the vendor landscape, identifying the major players competing at a global level and evaluating their performance over the years.

Global Sperm Bank Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global sperm bank market has been segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Considering that North America has the highest number of sperm banks with the highest number of licensed labs, this regional market for sperm banks is one of the largest in the world. Other factors such as the availability of advanced assisted reproductive technologies, higher disposable income and spending on health care, growing awareness among the general population, and high rate of miscarriages have also significantly contributed to the growth of the sperm bank market in North America.

Europe is a growing market for sperm banks given the surging demand for the same. However, the high unmet need is presently the only lucrative attraction for market players in the region, since there is a severe shortage of sperm donors as compared to the increasing demand. Countries such as the U.K. have been investing in new and innovative advertising plans to increase awareness among the male population in the country and encourage them to actively participate in sperm donation.

The sperm bank market in Asia Pacific holds immense opportunities owing to a high rate of infertility and miscarriages in the region. In China, For instance, the alarming levels of air pollution in China have caused a decrease in sperm quality, count, and motility, thereby driving the demand for sperm donors and sperm banks.

Global Sperm Bank Market: Vendor Landscape Assessment

The vendor landscape of the global sperm bank is consolidated to an extent, considering very few large players control a majority of the overall sperm bank market. New England Cryogenic Center Inc., Cryos International Sperm Bank, FairFax Cryobank, and Androcryos are currently the most prominent and dominant companies operating in the global sperm bank market. Orlando, a Florida-based Cyros International Sperm Bank, is presently one of the largest sperm banks in the world. With an additional base set up in Mumbai, India in 2008, Cryos has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the Indian Council of Medical Research. Recognizing the immense potential that the sperm bank market possesses, an increasing number of players have been undergoing continuous upgrade to withstand the competition presented by industry giants.

