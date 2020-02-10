Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market to 2023: End to End Solutions with Top Most Industry Players as 8X8, Inc. (US), Nuance Communications, Inc. (US), Convergys Corporation (US), Avaya Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market is valued at 1250 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2480 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2017 and 2023.

This report studies the Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: – 8X8, Inc. (US), Nuance Communications, Inc. (US), Convergys Corporation (US), Avaya Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Connect First (US), West Corporation (US), Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Report Description:-

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) is an automated telephony system technology that interacts with the callers, gathers the required information and routes the calls to the particular appropriate recipient.

With the modern, sophisticated IVR systems, you can gather the input and responses through spoken words with the voice recognition. Conversations are either pre-recorded or generated audio which assists, directs, or guides customers automatically without a live operator.

Within these interactions, clients can communicate by using either the touch-tone keypad selection or voice telephone input. The responses take the form of voice, call- back or any other related media.

IVR software enables an organization to use prerecorded greetings or menu options that a customer can access through a phone keypad. Advanced IVR systems may include speech recognition software to enable a customer to communicate with a computer. Many companies have augmented or replaced IVR systems with automated speech recognition technologies that enable callers to speak their requests instead of punching numbers into their phones. These voice recognition systems can frustrate callers if the system doesn’t recognize a caller’s questions.

The Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry.

Global giant players mainly distributed in U.S. The players in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. USA takes the market share of 41.69% in 2017, followed by Europe with 26.01%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a CAGR of 14.34%.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On Premise



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Small Enterprise

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents –

Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software by Countries

6 Europe Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software by Countries

8 South America Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software by Countries

10 Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Segment by Type

11 Global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Segment by Application

12 Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Market Forecast

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market.

Chapter 1, to describe Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software, with sales, revenue, and price of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Speech Based Interactive Voice Response Software sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

