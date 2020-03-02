Specialty Tape Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2026

Specialty tape manufacturers are embracing technological development in both adhesive as well as material component. Investment in research and development is also increasing in order to understand what product innovation and development need to be focused on to meet the demand of various industries. Owing to the constant requirement of high-performance adhesives, solvent technology is being used on a large scale. However, water-based tapes and hot melt tapes are also gaining traction in the specialty tape market. Moreover, the use of specialty tapes in the automotive sector is also rising, especially the use of acrylic foam tape has increased as it provides strong bonding to metal and plastic. Meanwhile, specialty tapes are also witnessing growth in medical sector driven by the increasing use of adhesive-based wound care products.

As per the report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for specialty tape is likely to experience steady growth during 2017-2026, registering CAGR of 5.7%. The global market for specialty tapes is also estimated to bring in US$ 9,907.1 million revenue by 2026 end.

Top-Selling Product- Woven/Non-Woven Specialty Tape

Compared to the various types of specialty tapes, woven/non-woven specialty tapes are likely to emerge as one of the top-selling products during 2017-2026. Woven/non-woven specialty tapes are estimated to surpass US$ 1,900 million revenue by 2026 end. Meanwhile, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride) specialty tapes are also likely to show strong growth in the global market for specialty tape between 2017 and 2026.

Electronics & Electricals to Witness Robust Growth in the Global Market for Specialty Tape

Electronics & Electricals segment is likely to witness robust growth during 2017-2026. Electronics & electricals are estimated to bring in nearly US$ 2,700 million revenue towards 2026 end. Meanwhile, the automotive sector is also likely to witness strong growth in the global market for specialty tape during 2017-2026. The replacement of traditional forms of tape materials with advanced specialty tapes in electronics segment is fueling the growth of the market. Also, specialty pressure sensitive tapes are finding large application in the automotive sector.