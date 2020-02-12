Specialty Tape Market – Qualitative Insights On Global Industry 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Specialty Tape Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Specialty Tape Market: Overview

Specialty tapes include a wide variety of tapes for specific use in industries. Hence, these tapes have enhanced capabilities compared to adhesive tapes. With increasing use in various applications, manufacturers are introducing innovative products. These new specialty tapes are made in order to provide high resistance, clean positioning, and better adhesion. The demand for high-resistance tapes has also increased with the rise in number of applications. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development of high-resistance tapes. Various types of specialty tapes are being developed such as anti-slip tape, fire resistant tap, glow tape, flashing tapes with good resistance to moisture, temperature, and UV, etc.

With advancement in technology, specialty tapes are also being developed with sensors integrated into it. These sensors can help in detecting force, pressure and strain.

Global Specialty Tape Market: Scope of Study

The report on the global specialty tape market provides information on the important factors of the specialty tapes market based on present industry scenario, demand, and key business strategies being used by the market players. The report also provides details on factors affecting market growth, including trends, drivers, opportunities, and factors hampering the growth of the market. Analysts have used both primary and secondary research to determine the various factors affecting market growth. The information on the market has been provided using both top-down and bottom-up approaches.

The report also offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. The report on specialty tape market also provides a forecast on market size in terms of both US$ Mn and CAGR in the form of a percentage. The report also offers a comprehensive assessment of factors impacting demand in the global specialty tape market. Key developments in the industry including new technology, product, and added features have also been provided in the report. The report also talks about the regulatory scenario in the market across the globe. The data has been obtained with the help of various market participants including service providers, vendors, sellers, distributors, end-users, etc.

Global Specialty Tape Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading market players in the global specialty tape market have been provided along with the detailed analysis of various parameters such as strategies, product portfolio, financial overview, company overview, and new developments. The leading players mentioned in the report are 3M, Henkel Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa SE, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, LINTEC Corporation, Scapa Group plc, ECHOtape, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, and Xinapse Systems Ltd.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Specialty Tape Market – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Specialty Tape Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.3 Global Specialty Tape Market Dynamics

2.4 Value Chain

2.5 Cost Structure

2.6 R&D Spending Per Country

2.7 Raw Material Sourcing Strategy and Analysis

2.8 New (substance) will be banned or restricted. More countries will adopt a chemical regulation

2.9 Specialty Tape Patents Distribution Globally

Chapter 3 Global Specialty Tape Market Analysis and Forecast 2012-2026

3.1 Global Specialty Tape Market Size and Forecast By Product Type, 2012-2026

3.1.1 Woven/non-woven Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.1.1.1 Revenue (‘000 SqM) Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.2 PVC (Polyvinyl chloride) Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.1.2.1 Revenue (‘000 SqM) Comparison, By Region

3.1.2.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.2.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

