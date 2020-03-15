Specialty Silica Market Opportunities, Development Status Regional, Trends, Revenue And Industry Growth With Better CAGR By Forecast 2022

Specialty Silica Market Overview:

Specialty Silica Market in USD 5.1 Bn and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.1% between which has started since 2018 and is expected to continue till 2022.

Specialty Silica is found in silicon dioxide which is available in market as precipitated silica, fumed silica, silica gel, fused silica and colloidal silica. Applications of these are numerous according to different purposes. Specialty silica is highly preferred for manufacturing tires owing to reduce emission of carbon. It acts as performance additive in tires leading to achieve lower rolling resistance.

Thus, allowing vehicle to run smoothly with prevents less consumption of fuel. In personal care & cosmetics, specialty silica provides UV protection and acts as matting agent to protect skin. Other application like food & beverages, it acts as anti-caking agents and helps impurities from entering food. All these properties of specialty silica are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the growth over the forecasted period.

Specialty Silica Market Key Players:

Specialty Silica Market are: Evonik Industries, Akzo Nobel N.V., Cabot Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, PPG Industries, Inc., Huber Engineered Materials, Solvay S.A., W. R. Grace & Co., Nalco Holding Company, Madhu Silica Private Limited and others.

Specialty Silica Market Segmentation:

Specialty Silica Market is majorly segmented on the basis of product types and application. Based on types of specialty silica, the market is segmented into precipitated silica, fused silica, fumed silica, silica gel, colloidal silica. Similarly, on the basis of application the market is classified into rubber, electronic components, agriculture, paints & coatings, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics and others.

Specialty Silica Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of global specialty silica market. Rapid industrializations, favourable government regulations and increase in consumer spending will significantly grow the specialty silica market in emerging economies such as China, India and Japan. Growing construction and infrastructure developments leading to increase use of paints & coatings which is key application of specialty silica market.

Europe forecasted a significant growth owing to the robust growth of automobile industry in Germany and is expected to show a favourable growth in the coming years. Changing lifestyle of consumer and increase in government’s spending in food and healthcare has pushed the demand for specialty silica in UK and France.

Specialty Silica Market Competitive Landscape:

Specialty Silica report analyses the degree of competition among the major players as well as industry growth and market scenario. The global specialty silica market includes various players operating in the market which comprised of large scale and medium size producers. The important market players operating in the global specialty silica industry is focusing towards growth association specifically by Asia Pacific as medium scale and small scale producers are from this region specifically from China, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Japan. In addition, the key operating players are focusing on extending their product portfolio by strategic acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches, and exclusive agreements. Some of the companies are expanding their production capacity of specialty silica to meet the increasing demand for specialty silica.

Specialty Silica Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview of Global Specialty Silica Market

Specialty Silica Market Table of Content to be Content…….,

