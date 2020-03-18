Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market worth 126 Million USD till 2023 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global specialty polystyrene Resin market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market size is projected to grow from US$ 111 Million in 2018 to US$ 126 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.64% during the forecast period. Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market spread across 152 Pages, Profiling 23 Companies and Supported with 73 Tables and 33 Figures is now available in this Research report.

The Major functions of specialty polystyrene resin covered in this report are insulation, protection, and cushioning & others. The protection function market is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increased demand from applications such as packaging, building & construction, automotive, and others.

“The Healthcare application is expected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period.”

The Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market is segmented on the basis of applications such as packaging, building & construction, automotive, healthcare, electrical & electronics, and others. The healthcare application is expected to register high growth rate. The demand for healthcare specialty polystyrene resin is also driven by the increasing acceptance of HIPS foam to reduce the risk of the spread of bacteria, germs, and diseases in hospitals or other medical sectors by its property of resisting the contaminants.

“APAC to Record the highest growth rate during the forecast period .”

APAC has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of specialty polystyrene resin. The easy availability of low-cost labor and economical & accessible raw materials are driving foreign investments, there by increasing the production of specialty polystyrene resin in the region. APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing specialty polystyrene resin market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By company type : Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Others – 10%

: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Others – 10% By designation : C Level – 50%, Director Level – 40%, and Others – 10%

: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 40%, and Others – 10% By region: Europe – 35%, North America – 30%, APAC – 16%, South America – 12%, and the Middle East & Africa – 7%

Rreport Highlights:

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the overall market

To provide detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To understand the structure of the specialty polystyrene resin market by identifying its various subsegments

To project the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value, with respect to the five regions (along with their respective key countries)

To analyze the competitive developments such as distribution agreements, investments & expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches in the specialty polystyrene resin market

To understand the competitive landscape and identify major growth strategies adopted by players across key regions

Most Popular Companies in the Specialty Polystyrene Resin Market include are Sekisui Plastics Co.,Ltd. (Japan), NOVA Chemicals Corporation (Canada), Synthos (Poland), BASF SE (Germany), SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF GmbH (Austria), Atlas EPS (US), VERSALIS (Italy), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), LG Chem,Ltd. (South Korea), BEWiSynbra Group AB (publ) (Sweden), Samsung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd (South Korea), Total S.A. (France), and Trinseo (US).

Reason to buy this report:

The Report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall specialty polystyrene resin market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

