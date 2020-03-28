Specialty Polyamides Market – Qualitative Insights on Product Functions, Growth Challenges & Top Players Outlook 2025

Global Specialty Polyamides Market: Overview

Specialty polyamide manufacturers are preferring eco-friendly and high-quality alternatives as raw materials to conventional petroleum. These polyamides, which are manufactured using renewable raw materials, have a lower CO2 and other greenhouse gasses footprint and support sustainable development. Continuous research and development activities are paving way for advanced polyamides that provide excellent thermal and mechanical characteristics and enhanced humidity resistance. Governments and organizations worldwide are taking efforts to promote the use of these polyamides across key end-user industries. Thus, the global market for specialty polyamides is anticipated to experience tremendous growth in the foreseeable future. These polyamides are used across various end-user industries such as automotive and transportation, energy, electrical and electronics, industrial coatings, and consumer goods and retail.

The research report presents a concise account of the various critical parameters of the global specialty polyamides market. It includes a detailed overview of the trends and opportunities impacting the global market. It offers valuable insights into the competitive landscape of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of business strategies, latest developments, market shares, and cost and revenue structures of key players in the market and profiles them. It covers SWOT analysis that forecasts the growth trajectory of each prominent player in the market. It segments the market on the basis of several criteria including end users and geography and provides statistics in terms of both value and volume.

Global Specialty Polyamides Market: Drivers and Restraints

The surge in the demand for emission control and fuel economy improvement is prompting automobile companies to develop alternative solutions for manufacturing lighter vehicles through design modification and material substitution. This is, thereby, fuelling the global demand for specialty polyamides. Moreover, stringent measures taken by government bodies such as EPA to reduce greenhouse gasses emissions are augmenting the market.

On the other hand, volatile economic conditions in several parts of the world are hampering the growth of the market. However, the rising awareness regarding environment conservation is anticipated to promote the adoption of specialty polyamides across different end-user industries over the coming years.

Global Specialty Polyamides Market: Region-wise Segmentation

The key segments meticulously studied in the research report are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific will be a prominent market throughout the forecast period. The robust growth of the end-user industries such as automotive, electronics and semiconductors, and consumer goods is driving the demand for specialty polyamides in the region. The improving economic conditions in emerging countries is also fuelling the growth of the region.

Countries such as Korea, Japan, China, and Taiwan are likely to be the major contributors to the growth of the region. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the region is expected to register a healthy growth during the same span. In Rest of the World region, countries including Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil will be sights of high growth rate during the review period.

Global Specialty Polyamides Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global specialty polyamides market are allocating sizeable funds in the research and development of superior products with high quality and extended durability in order to expand their presence in the market. Manufacturers are focusing towards developing innovative and customized products that are in line with customer requirements. Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Solvay S.A., Radici Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and INVISTA.

