Specialty Fertilizers Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Water-soluble fertilizers are considered the fastest growing segment while slow and controlled release fertilizers constitute a major portion of the market. North America is the largest market by revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market due to growing prevalence of crop diseases, increasing population, rising health, environmental concerns, growing focus of market players, and increasing government initiatives.

The North American region accounts for the largest market share of the global specialty fertilizers market, with the US being its fastest-growing country-level market. From the beginning, specialty fertilizers’ high cost with respect to other N fertilizers has constrained their utilization in large-scale production of commodity crops such as corn, sorghum, wheat, and canola.

The global Specialty Fertilizers market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Specialty Fertilizers market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Specialty Fertilizers in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Yara International

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera

Sinochem

Haifa Chemicals

Agrium

Mosaic

Art Wilson

Atlantic Gold

Behn Meyer

Borealis

Brandt

Clariant

Coromandel Fertilizers

Ever Grow

Everris Fertilizers

Helena Chemical

Helios Prodotti & Tecnologie

Honeywell

ICL Fertilizers

Italpollina

Israel Chemical

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Phosphatic Fertilizers

Potassic Fertilizers

Nitroginous Fertilizers

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Crop-Based

Non-Crop-Based

