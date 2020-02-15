Specialty Fats and Oils Market 2019-2025, by Cargill, Wilmar International, Bunge, AAK AB, lol

Global Specialty Fats & Oils Market valued approximately USD 16.1 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

The market is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing gap between cocoa butter demand & supply. Another growth factor can be the increase in the consumption of confectionery and processed foods. However, the several health concerns related to excessive consumption of fats & oils are expected to restrict the growth of the specialty fats & oils market in the long run. Confectionery fats are one of the major food sources of trans-fat. The consumption of trans-fatty acids is strongly associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases and cancer. As a result, there are more regulations on the usage of liquid oils used directly in sweet goods and icings.

One of the driving factors for the increasing use of specialty fats is their enhanced rheological properties such as viscosity, which facilitates efficient production of confectionery products. Thus, specialty fats & oils contribute significantly to the overall acceptance of confectionery products, which has led to their increased popularity in chocolate & confectionery products.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Specialty Fats

Cocoa Butter Equivalents

Cocoa Butter Substitutes

Cocoa Butter Replacers

Cocoa Butter Improvers

Dairy Fat Replacers

Other Specialty Fats

Specialty Oils

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Coconut Oil

Cotton Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Other Specialty Oils

By Application:

Chocolates & Confectioneries

Bakery Products

Processed Foods

Dairy Products

Other Application

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Functionality:

Molding

Filing

Coating

Stabilizing

Texturing

Health

Other Functions

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:

Cargill, Wilmar International, Bunge, AAK AB, lol Group. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

