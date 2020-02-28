Specialty Enzymes Market is Anticipated to Rise at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2017 and 2025

Some of the leading companies in the market are Codexis Inc., Novozymes A/S, Affymetrix Inc., Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzymes Inc., Biocatalysts Ltd., BBI Solutions, Roche CustomBiotech, and Amicogen Inc.

Browse Press Release @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/specialty-enzymes-market.htm

According to the report, the global specialty enzymes market is likely to expand at a promising CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2025, rising from a valuation of US$1,782.0 mn in 2016 to US$3,726.4 mn by 2025.

Increased Demand across Biotechnology and Diagnostic Applications to Spell Growth for Market

One of the key factors likely to work in favor of the global specialty enzymes market is their increased usage as biocatalysts in the fields of pharmaceutical and chemical industries. The demand for biocatalysts is expected to surge in the next few years as chemical and drug manufacturers continue their search for economical and effective biocatalysts that can bring down the cost of manufacturing in these industries to overcome the stiff competition. The significant use of specialty enzymes in a number of biotechnology and diagnostic applications such as DNA sequencing and manipulation, which are witnessing a massive rise in the set of applications as their costs dwindle, is also likely to emerge as a key driver for the global specialty enzymes market.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2276

Moreover, the swift growth of the pharmaceutical industry across the globe, promising developments in the fields of enzyme and green chemistry, and increasing investments in the biotech sector are also estimated to help the global specialty enzymes pick pace over the report’s forecast period. In addition, the significant development in the clinical in vitro diagnostics industry and expansion of application base are projected to generate potential growth opportunities for companies operating in the market.

Request for TOC @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/2276

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com