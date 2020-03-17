Specialty Cleaning and Sanitation Products Market to Witness Study Growth through 2019

Specialty cleaning products refer to the chemicals that are used to clean different materials and surfaces such as bathrooms, drains, ovens, upholstery and carpets. It also includes polishes and waxes used to provide a finishing to furniture, floorings, different metals and glass. Fabric softeners and fluorescent whitening agents which are applied to apparel also come under this market category. Sanitation refers to products such as disinfectants and deodorizers. The goods in this category can be classified into commodity cleaners and specialty cleaners. Commodity cleaners are generally sold in bulk at lower price, while specialty cleaners are sold in small quantities at high price.

specialty cleaning and sanitation products are derived from industries and institutions which include contract cleaning firms, schools, institutions, office buildings, restaurants, hotels and hospitals. Domestic demand accounts for about one-third of the total demand. Government regulations regarding the content of cleaners act as a restraint to this industry. Volatile organic compounds emission was a major cause of concern for industrial buyers, which prompted many companies to switch to bio alternatives. Majority of the demand for

However, VOC emissions did not affect the domestic demand. Improper disposal of dry cleaning materials also pose a threat to the environment which raised government concerns. Some applications of cleaning products have reduced due to the advent of new flooring surfaces and furniture which do not require frequent polishing and cleaning.

North America and Europe are the largest market for specialty cleaning and sanitation products, while Asia Pacific and South America regions have exhibited the strongest growth rate over the years, due to betterment of living conditions and increase in disposable income in these geographies. Some of the major companies that are operating in the market are Du Pont, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Clorox Co., Madison Bionics, and Reckitt and Colman Inc. among many others.