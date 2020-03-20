Specialty Chemicals Market Size, Status, Application, Growth Opportunity and Outlook from 2019 to 2023

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced Research Report on Specialty Chemicals Market, this report describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Size, Status, shares, Sales, Business Trends, Gross Margin, competition landscape, Forecast Scenario and growth opportunities From 2019 to 2023. In this Report Covers Primary, Secondary, Historical or current data for Study by Product Type, Application, Emerging Key Players/Manufacturers, Key Regions, Countries and Analyze Competitive Developments Such As Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches and Acquisitions in the Market.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3118636

Consolidated demand from various markets such as textile, real estate, packaged food, personal care, household care, automobiles, consumer durables, and construction is propelling growth of the specialty chemicals market in India. The specialty chemicals market in India was valued at INR 2,083.8 Bn in 2017, and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~10.7% by 2023. In 2018, many chemical companies in China were shut down due to growing environmental concerns. This led to an increase in the manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India to ensure an uninterrupted supply in the market. Aarti Industries Limited, Bodal Chemicals Limited, Deepak Nitrite Limited, Ion Exchange (India) Limited, and Meghmani Organics Limited are some of the major players currently operating in the specialty chemicals market in India.

Key growth drivers of the market:

o India has a huge technically skilled workforce which helps boost the specialty chemicals market in the country. As of 2016, 51.09% of the total population of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) graduates were from India. Apart from the availability of a large educated population, India offers unskilled labor at much lower wages as compared to other countries. The availability of a large talent pool, along with a nominal wage rate makes India an attractive production hub for various foreign companies. This, in turn, acts as a driving force for the specialty chemical market in India.

o The Chinese government announced the closure of various chemical companies that produced hazardous waste, which led to disruption of the supply chain. The developed markets are, therefore, now focusing on having an alternative supplier of chemicals apart from China to ensure an uninterrupted supply of end products, making Indian players more competitive.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

o In the specialty chemicals market, only a few Indian players have the capability to compete with global giants in terms of product development and innovation. As a result, Indian specialty chemical manufacturers are generating less revenue, and sales has also dropped as compared to foreign companies.

o Indian specialty chemical manufacturers are often forced to deal with cyclicality, especially in the textile manufacturing sector. Therefore, companies face difficulty in surviving during periods of low demand. This, in turn, hampers the growth of small specialty chemical manufacturers of India.

Companies covered:

o Aarti Industries Limited

o Bodal Chemicals Limited

o Deepak Nitrite Limited

o Ion Exchange (India) Limited

o Meghmani Organics Limited

o NOCIL Limited

o SRF Limited

o Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

o Sunshield Chemicals Limited

o Vinati Organics Limited

Enquire before buy or customization in Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3118636

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Latin America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]