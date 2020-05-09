Specialty Chemicals Market Growth by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Regions 2019-2025 | Chevron Phillips Chemical Company BASF SE Akzo Nobel N.V. Clariant International Ltd

DecisionMarketReports.com adds “Global Specialty Chemicals Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.
In 2019, the market size of Specialty Chemicals is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 9.75% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Specialty Chemicals.
This report studies the global market size of Specialty Chemicals, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Specialty Chemicals production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
BASF SE
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Clariant International Ltd
Evonik Industries AG
Chemtura Corporation
Cytec Industries Inc.
Albemarle Corporatio
Ferro Corporation
Market Segment by Product Type
Specialty Mining Chemicals
Water Treatment Chemicals
Adhesives
Electronic Chemicals
Specialty Paper Chemicals
Pesticides
Rubber Processing Chemicals
Advanced Ceramic Materials
Plastic Additives
Others
Market Segment by Application
Construction
Automobile
Oil And Gas
Agriculture
Consumer And Retail
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Specialty Chemicals status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Specialty Chemicals manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Specialty Chemicals are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Specialty Mining Chemicals
1.3.3 Water Treatment Chemicals
1.3.4 Adhesives
1.3.5 Electronic Chemicals
1.3.6 Specialty Paper Chemicals
1.3.7 Pesticides
1.3.8 Rubber Processing Chemicals
1.3.9 Advanced Ceramic Materials
1.3.10 Plastic Additives
1.3.11 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Construction
1.4.3 Automobile
1.4.4 Oil And Gas
1.4.5 Agriculture
1.4.6 Consumer And Retail
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis
2.1.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Production Value 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Specialty Chemicals Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Specialty Chemicals Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Specialty Chemicals Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.2.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Market Size CAGR of Key Regions
2.2.2 Global Specialty Chemicals Market Share of Key Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Capacity by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Global Specialty Chemicals Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Specialty Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Specialty Chemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Specialty Chemicals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Specialty Chemicals Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Specialty Chemicals Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Specialty Chemicals Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Specialty Chemicals Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type
4.1.1 Specialty Mining Chemicals Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Water Treatment Chemicals Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Adhesives Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Electronic Chemicals Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.5 Specialty Paper Chemicals Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.6 Pesticides Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.7 Rubber Processing Chemicals Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.8 Advanced Ceramic Materials Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.9 Plastic Additives Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.10 Others Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Specialty Chemicals Production Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Specialty Chemicals Production Value Market Share by Type
4.4 Specialty Chemicals Ex-factory Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Specialty Chemicals Consumption by Application
6 Production by Regions
6.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Production (History Data) by Regions 2014-2019
6.2 Global Specialty Chemicals Production Value (History Data) by Regions
6.3 United States
6.3.1 United States Specialty Chemicals Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.3.2 United States Specialty Chemicals Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.3.3 Key Players in United States
6.3.4 United States Specialty Chemicals Import & Export
6.4 European Union
6.4.1 European Union Specialty Chemicals Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.4.2 European Union Specialty Chemicals Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.4.3 Key Players in European Union
6.4.4 European Union Specialty Chemicals Import & Export
6.5 China
6.5.1 China Specialty Chemicals Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.5.2 China Specialty Chemicals Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.5.3 Key Players in China
6.5.4 China Specialty Chemicals Import & Export
6.6 Rest of World
6.6.1 Japan
6.6.2 Korea
6.6.3 India
6.6.4 Southeast Asia
7 Specialty Chemicals Consumption by Regions
7.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Consumption (History Data) by Regions
7.2 United States
7.2.1 United States Specialty Chemicals Consumption by Type
7.2.2 United States Specialty Chemicals Consumption by Application
7.3 European Union
7.3.1 European Union Specialty Chemicals Consumption by Type
7.3.2 European Union Specialty Chemicals Consumption by Application
7.4 China
7.4.1 China Specialty Chemicals Consumption by Type
7.4.2 China Specialty Chemicals Consumption by Application
7.5 Rest of World
7.5.1 Rest of World Specialty Chemicals Consumption by Type
7.5.2 Rest of World Specialty Chemicals Consumption by Application
7.5.1 Japan
7.5.2 Korea
7.5.3 India
7.5.4 Southeast Asia
8 Company Profiles
8.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
8.1.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Chemicals
8.1.4 Specialty Chemicals Product Introduction
8.1.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Recent Development
8.2 BASF SE
8.2.1 BASF SE Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Chemicals
8.2.4 Specialty Chemicals Product Introduction
8.2.5 BASF SE Recent Development
8.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.
8.3.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Chemicals
8.3.4 Specialty Chemicals Product Introduction
8.3.5 Akzo Nobel N.V. Recent Development
8.4 Clariant International Ltd
8.4.1 Clariant International Ltd Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Chemicals
8.4.4 Specialty Chemicals Product Introduction
8.4.5 Clariant International Ltd Recent Development
8.5 Evonik Industries AG
8.5.1 Evonik Industries AG Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Chemicals
8.5.4 Specialty Chemicals Product Introduction
8.5.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Development
8.6 Chemtura Corporation
8.6.1 Chemtura Corporation Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Chemicals
8.6.4 Specialty Chemicals Product Introduction
8.6.5 Chemtura Corporation Recent Development
8.7 Cytec Industries Inc.
8.7.1 Cytec Industries Inc. Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Chemicals
8.7.4 Specialty Chemicals Product Introduction
8.7.5 Cytec Industries Inc. Recent Development
8.8 Albemarle Corporatio
8.8.1 Albemarle Corporatio Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Chemicals
8.8.4 Specialty Chemicals Product Introduction
8.8.5 Albemarle Corporatio Recent Development
8.9 Ferro Corporation
8.9.1 Ferro Corporation Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Specialty Chemicals
8.9.4 Specialty Chemicals Product Introduction
8.9.5 Ferro Corporation Recent Development
9 Market Forecast
9.1 Global Market Size Forecast
9.1.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Capacity, Production Forecast 2019-2025
9.1.2 Global Specialty Chemicals Production Value Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 Market Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Production and Value Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
9.2.2 Global Specialty Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
9.3 United States
9.3.1 Production and Value Forecast in United States
9.3.2 Consumption Forecast in United States
9.4 European Union
9.4.1 Production and Value Forecast in European Union
9.4.2 Consumption Forecast in European Union
9.5 China
9.5.1 Production and Value Forecast in China
9.5.2 Consumption Forecast in China
9.6 Rest of World
9.6.1 Japan
9.6.2 Korea
9.6.3 India
9.6.4 Southeast Asia
9.7 Forecast by Type
9.7.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Production Forecast by Type
9.7.2 Global Specialty Chemicals Production Value Forecast by Type
9.8 Consumption Forecast by Application
10 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
10.1 Value Chain Analysis
10.2 Sales Channels Analysis
10.2.1 Specialty Chemicals Sales Channels
10.2.2 Specialty Chemicals Distributors
10.3 Specialty Chemicals Customers
11 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
11.1 Market Opportunities
11.2 Market Challenges
11.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Key Findings
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.1.2 Data Source
13.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.1.2.2 Primary Sources
13.2 Author Details
13.3 Disclaimer
