Speciality Fertilizer Market 2019 In-depth Analysis On Factors Driving New Trends In The Speciality Fertilizer by Agrium Inc Haifa Chemicals Limited Israel Chemical Limited Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A. Yara International ASA

In 2019, the market size of Speciality Fertilizer is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Speciality Fertilizer.
This report studies the global market size of Speciality Fertilizer, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Speciality Fertilizer production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Agrium Inc
Haifa Chemicals Limited
Israel Chemical Limited
Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A.
Yara International ASA
Coromandel International Limited
Eurochem
Sinochem Group
The Mosaic Company
The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc
Market Segment by Product Type
Ammonium Nitrate
UAN (30%)
Phosphoric Acid
Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)
Monopotassium Phosphate (MKP)
Potassium Sulfate
Potassium Chloride
Potasasium Nitrate
Calcium Nitrate (CN)
NPKs
Market Segment by Application
Cereals & Oilseeds
Turf & Ornamentals
Fruits & Vegetables
Other Crop Types
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Speciality Fertilizer status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Speciality Fertilizer manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Speciality Fertilizer are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Speciality Fertilizer Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Ammonium Nitrate
1.3.3 UAN (30%)
1.3.4 Phosphoric Acid
1.3.5 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)
1.3.6 Monopotassium Phosphate (MKP)
1.3.7 Potassium Sulfate
1.3.8 Potassium Chloride
1.3.9 Potasasium Nitrate
1.3.10 Calcium Nitrate (CN)
1.3.11 NPKs
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Speciality Fertilizer Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Cereals & Oilseeds
1.4.3 Turf & Ornamentals
1.4.4 Fruits & Vegetables
1.4.5 Other Crop Types
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis
2.1.1 Global Speciality Fertilizer Production Value 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Speciality Fertilizer Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Speciality Fertilizer Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Speciality Fertilizer Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.2.1 Global Speciality Fertilizer Market Size CAGR of Key Regions
2.2.2 Global Speciality Fertilizer Market Share of Key Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Speciality Fertilizer Capacity by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Global Speciality Fertilizer Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Speciality Fertilizer Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Speciality Fertilizer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Speciality Fertilizer Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Speciality Fertilizer Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Speciality Fertilizer Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Speciality Fertilizer Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Speciality Fertilizer Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type
4.1.1 Ammonium Nitrate Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.2 UAN (30%) Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Phosphoric Acid Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.5 Monopotassium Phosphate (MKP) Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.6 Potassium Sulfate Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.7 Potassium Chloride Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.8 Potasasium Nitrate Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.9 Calcium Nitrate (CN) Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.10 NPKs Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Speciality Fertilizer Production Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Speciality Fertilizer Production Value Market Share by Type
4.4 Speciality Fertilizer Ex-factory Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Speciality Fertilizer Consumption by Application
6 Production by Regions
6.1 Global Speciality Fertilizer Production (History Data) by Regions 2014-2019
6.2 Global Speciality Fertilizer Production Value (History Data) by Regions
6.3 United States
6.3.1 United States Speciality Fertilizer Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.3.2 United States Speciality Fertilizer Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.3.3 Key Players in United States
6.3.4 United States Speciality Fertilizer Import & Export
6.4 European Union
6.4.1 European Union Speciality Fertilizer Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.4.2 European Union Speciality Fertilizer Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.4.3 Key Players in European Union
6.4.4 European Union Speciality Fertilizer Import & Export
6.5 China
6.5.1 China Speciality Fertilizer Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.5.2 China Speciality Fertilizer Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.5.3 Key Players in China
6.5.4 China Speciality Fertilizer Import & Export
6.6 Rest of World
6.6.1 Japan
6.6.2 Korea
6.6.3 India
6.6.4 Southeast Asia
7 Speciality Fertilizer Consumption by Regions
7.1 Global Speciality Fertilizer Consumption (History Data) by Regions
7.2 United States
7.2.1 United States Speciality Fertilizer Consumption by Type
7.2.2 United States Speciality Fertilizer Consumption by Application
7.3 European Union
7.3.1 European Union Speciality Fertilizer Consumption by Type
7.3.2 European Union Speciality Fertilizer Consumption by Application
7.4 China
7.4.1 China Speciality Fertilizer Consumption by Type
7.4.2 China Speciality Fertilizer Consumption by Application
7.5 Rest of World
7.5.1 Rest of World Speciality Fertilizer Consumption by Type
7.5.2 Rest of World Speciality Fertilizer Consumption by Application
7.5.1 Japan
7.5.2 Korea
7.5.3 India
7.5.4 Southeast Asia
8 Company Profiles
8.1 Agrium Inc
8.1.1 Agrium Inc Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Speciality Fertilizer
8.1.4 Speciality Fertilizer Product Introduction
8.1.5 Agrium Inc Recent Development
8.2 Haifa Chemicals Limited
8.2.1 Haifa Chemicals Limited Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Speciality Fertilizer
8.2.4 Speciality Fertilizer Product Introduction
8.2.5 Haifa Chemicals Limited Recent Development
8.3 Israel Chemical Limited
8.3.1 Israel Chemical Limited Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Speciality Fertilizer
8.3.4 Speciality Fertilizer Product Introduction
8.3.5 Israel Chemical Limited Recent Development
8.4 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A.
8.4.1 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A. Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Speciality Fertilizer
8.4.4 Speciality Fertilizer Product Introduction
8.4.5 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A. Recent Development
8.5 Yara International ASA
8.5.1 Yara International ASA Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Speciality Fertilizer
8.5.4 Speciality Fertilizer Product Introduction
8.5.5 Yara International ASA Recent Development
8.6 Coromandel International Limited
8.6.1 Coromandel International Limited Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Speciality Fertilizer
8.6.4 Speciality Fertilizer Product Introduction
8.6.5 Coromandel International Limited Recent Development
8.7 Eurochem
8.7.1 Eurochem Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Speciality Fertilizer
8.7.4 Speciality Fertilizer Product Introduction
8.7.5 Eurochem Recent Development
8.8 Sinochem Group
8.8.1 Sinochem Group Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Speciality Fertilizer
8.8.4 Speciality Fertilizer Product Introduction
8.8.5 Sinochem Group Recent Development
8.9 The Mosaic Company
8.9.1 The Mosaic Company Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Speciality Fertilizer
8.9.4 Speciality Fertilizer Product Introduction
8.9.5 The Mosaic Company Recent Development
8.10 The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc
8.10.1 The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Speciality Fertilizer
8.10.4 Speciality Fertilizer Product Introduction
8.10.5 The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc Recent Development
9 Market Forecast
9.1 Global Market Size Forecast
9.1.1 Global Speciality Fertilizer Capacity, Production Forecast 2019-2025
9.1.2 Global Speciality Fertilizer Production Value Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 Market Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Speciality Fertilizer Production and Value Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
9.2.2 Global Speciality Fertilizer Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
9.3 United States
9.3.1 Production and Value Forecast in United States
9.3.2 Consumption Forecast in United States
9.4 European Union
9.4.1 Production and Value Forecast in European Union
9.4.2 Consumption Forecast in European Union
9.5 China
9.5.1 Production and Value Forecast in China
9.5.2 Consumption Forecast in China
9.6 Rest of World
9.6.1 Japan
9.6.2 Korea
9.6.3 India
9.6.4 Southeast Asia
9.7 Forecast by Type
9.7.1 Global Speciality Fertilizer Production Forecast by Type
9.7.2 Global Speciality Fertilizer Production Value Forecast by Type
9.8 Consumption Forecast by Application
10 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
10.1 Value Chain Analysis
10.2 Sales Channels Analysis
10.2.1 Speciality Fertilizer Sales Channels
10.2.2 Speciality Fertilizer Distributors
10.3 Speciality Fertilizer Customers
11 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
11.1 Market Opportunities
11.2 Market Challenges
11.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Key Findings
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.1.2 Data Source
13.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.1.2.2 Primary Sources
13.2 Author Details
13.3 Disclaimer
