Special Fire Truck Market Anticipated Forecast To 2024 Supported Historic Knowledge Of The Amount 2011-2019

Precipitate of Special Fire Truck Market: Special Fire Truck is a special type of fire engine. Mainly include ARFF, forest fire engines, dangerous goods fire engines, smoke car and other models.

ARFF

Forest Fire Engines

Dangerous Goods Fire Engines

Smoke Car

Others

City Fire Fighting

Industrial Fire Fighting

Fire Fighting in the Wild

Airport Fire Fighting

Others

Global special fire truck market was performing well in the last five years, especially in emerging economies. Latin America, Africa, Middle East and Russia have increased their purchase significantly along with the premier commodity price. In Asia, urbanization process has pushed the safety concerns and special fire truck demand was at a high level. Demand for the developed countries, such as United States, Europe and Japan, are fairly stable of replacement requirements.

China is a fast growing market, driving by quick urbanization process and tall residential building demands and increasing airports. Right now, China market is quite segmented, with many local manufacturers competing at low-technology level and import high-end products. The high-end products segment is expected to grow faster than common pumper or tanker trucks.

Although sales of Fire Truck brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Fire Truck field hastily.

The worldwide market for Special Fire Truck is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1040 million US$ in 2024, from 800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Special Fire Truck in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

